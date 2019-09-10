Apple is set to launch the much-anticipated iPhone 11 today. The 2019 iPhone family is so far speculated to include the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max alongside the regular iPhone 11. All the new iPhone models are rumoured to come with Apple's A13 chip. Two of the new iPhone 11 models are expected to come with an OLED panel, as a successor to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, while the third model could have an LCD panel -- similar to the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 launch event is taking place in Cupertino and will be live streamed globally through multiple channels.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max launch live stream, India timing

Apple late last month sent out invites for its special event that is taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino where the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are expected to make their debut. The event will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST). Just like previous Apple events, the iPhone 11 launch event will be live streamed on Apple's website. The official live stream will be accessible on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 10 or above or a Mac computer using Safari browser. Similarly, Windows users can access the livestream page through the Edge browser.

Apple this time is also live streaming the iPhone launch via YouTube. The launch may also be live streamed through Twitter. Moreover, Apple TV users can watch the livestream directly using the Apple Events app.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max: Price, specifications (expected)

Apple is yet to reveal any details around the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, the cheapest model in the 2019 iPhone family is rumoured to carry a starting price of $749 (roughly Rs. 53,700). This could be associated to the iPhone XR successor, while the OLED display-featuring models are likely to be available with higher price tags. Furthermore, the pre-orders for the iPhone 11 models would start from September 13, with their availability is speculated for September 20.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 11 trio will debut with iOS 13 and is expected to have the A13 chip. A Geekbench listing recently suggested that the new Apple chip specifically on the iPhone 11 is paired with 4GB of RAM -- an additional 1GB RAM compared to the iPhone XR.

Apart from the new chip, the Pro models in the iPhone 11 family are said to come with a triple rear camera setup. The new models are also claimed to have reverse wireless charging support. Further, the phones could have a multi-angle Face ID sensor.

Apple would replace its dated 3D Touch technology with Haptic Touch, which is already available on the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR successor, which is believed to debut as the iPhone 11, is speculated to come with a dual rear camera setup.

In addition to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple is speculated to launch its new Apple Watch -- precisely the Apple Watch Series 5. It also would release the final build of iOS 13 and iPadOS for all the compatible iPhone models and iPad models, respectively.