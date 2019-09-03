Technology News
iPhone 11 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, 4GB RAM Listed

The Geekbench listing suggests that the rumoured A13 chip includes six cores, with the high-performance cores running at 2.66 GHz.

Updated: 3 September 2019 18:48 IST
iPhone 11 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, 4GB RAM Listed

Photo Credit: Totalleecase.com

iPhone 11 trio to launch on September 10

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 is touted to be the successor to iPhone XR
  • It is now tipped to be 12 percent faster in single-core performance
  • Multi-core performance is nearly identical to last year’s A122 chip

A new iPhone codenamed ‘iPhone 12,1' has now been spotted on Geekbench tipping key specifications and CPU statistics. This new iPhone 12,1 is expected to be the successor of the iPhone XR, touted to be called the iPhone 11. Its reported score is 5,415 for the single-core results, and 1,1294 for the multi-core results. The Geekbench listing also indicates that the iPhone XR successor will pack 4GB of RAM, which means an additional 1GB of RAM compared to its predecessor. The phone is also listed to run on iOS 13.1.

The alleged Geekbench listing of iPhone 12,1 aka iPhone 11 has been spotted running on iOS 13. This listed iPhone is expected to be the model number for the next-gen iPhone XR, scheduled to launch on September 10. It is listed to pack an upgraded 4GB RAM, and reveals key details of its A13 chip as well. The Geekbench listing suggests that the chip includes six cores, with the base frequency at 2.66GHz.

9to5Mac reports that this listing suggests the iPhone XR successor is about 12 percent faster in single-core performance with the new A13 chip. Interestingly, the multi-core performance is nearly identical to last year's A12 chip performance. We recommend you take this info with a grain of salt, as Geekbench listings are not always a legitimate source of information, and the results can be faked.

The iPhone 11 trio, as mentioned, is set to launch on September 10. It has been tipped that the pre-orders will kick-off on September 13, and their retail store availability is set to begin on September 20. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors are expected to be called iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Further reading: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Specifcations, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone 11 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, 4GB RAM Listed
