iPhone 11 Available at Effective Starting Price of Rs. 41,900 in India With Holi Offer

iPhone 11 normally retails in the country at a starting price of Rs. 54,900.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 March 2021 14:24 IST
iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models in India

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 is available with a discount via Apple Premium Reseller Imagine
  • Customers get free accessories worth up to Rs. 8,000
  • iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 also get new effective prices

iPhone 11 has received a discount in India and is now selling at an effective price of Rs. 41,900 under a limited-period offer for Holi. The offer is hosted by Apple Premium Reseller Imagine, and is applicable for customers purchasing the iPhone 11 both online and offline. The Holi offer includes a cashback of Rs. 5,000, as well as accessories worth up to Rs. 8,000, effectively bringing the price down by Rs. 13,000. The retailer is also offering discounts on the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 under the same Holi offer.

The last-generation iPhone 11 sells for a starting price of Rs. 54,900 without any discounts. Imagine's Holi offer includes a Rs. 5,000 cashback that is applicable for customers making purchases through HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI options. The retailer is also offering accessories worth up to Rs. 8,000, along with an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 that can bring the price down even further.

 

Imagine is also offering the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 at effective prices of Rs. 48,900 and Rs. 65,900, respectively.

Customers can avail the Holi offer through the Imagine website and retail stores in the country. Imagine has not said how long the offer will be running for, but the HDFC cashback is only applicable until March 27.

Launched in September 2019, the iPhone 11 has been one of the most popular models in its price segment. Marketing research firm Omdia recently claimed that the iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone in 2020 followed by the iPhone SE (2020).

The iPhone 11 features a 6.10-inch (828x1,792) pixels Liquid Retina display and is powered by an Apple A13 Bionic SoC. It comes with dual rear cameras that both have a 12-megapixel sensor. The iPhone 11 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options and six distinct colour options, namely Black, Green, (PRODUCT) Red, Purple, Yellow, and White.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazfit T-Rex Pro With 10ATM Water Resistance and Bio-Tracking PPG Sensor Launched, to Debut in India Soon

