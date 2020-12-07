iPhone 11 has been retested by DxOMark after renewing its camera score policy, and has seen a huge improvement in its rankings. In the updated testing, the iPhone 11 managed to score a healthy 119 points, a significant rise from the earlier 109 points. The phone had earlier ranked below a number of competitors but has now edged past the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20+, which achieved 118 overall points. The iPhone 11 updated photo score on DxOMark is 129 points, its zoom score is 36 points, and its video score is 109 points, combining for an overall score of 119.

DxOMark's updated camera review lauds the iPhone 11's accurate exposure with wide dynamic range. It has praised the camera for its colour reproduction and claims that the iPhone 11 has ‘vivid and pleasant rendering in almost all images'. The detailing of the camera is also applauded, and the autofocus system is said to be fast, accurate and reliable. These renewed scores are largely a result of the tweaks in DxoMark's reviewing process introduced in October, but are is also aided by the improvements Apple may have made to the camera in this year span.

The iPhone 11 lacks a telephoto lens, resulting in average zoom scores compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. “The lack of a tele-lens limits the iPhone 11's scoring potential for zoom. Close-range zoom shots are acceptable, but when you push the magnification a bit further, expect to see low detail in both medium- and long-range shots. The same hardware limitations also impact the device's bokeh results. While depth estimation and depth-of-field effect are good, the short focal length of the main camera isn't ideal for portraiture. The flash is a slight weakness, too, with night portraits sometimes noticeably overexposed,” DxOMark notes.

The video score of the iPhone 11, on the other hand, improves to 109 with DxoMark claiming that it is one of ‘the best devices we've tested for moving images'. The full updated DxOMark camera review of the iPhone 11 can be read here.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.