Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 11 Demand Better Than Expected, Says Wedbush Analyst; Four New iPhone Models With 5G Support Expected in 2020

iPhone 11 Demand Better Than Expected, Says Wedbush Analyst; Four New iPhone Models With 5G Support Expected in 2020

Apple had reportedly ramped up production of its iPhone 11 models recently.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 15:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11 Demand Better Than Expected, Says Wedbush Analyst; Four New iPhone Models With 5G Support Expected in 2020

Apple introduced three new iPhone models earlier this year

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 seems to be doing better than expected, says an analyst
  • Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models next year
  • The company recently ramped up production of iPhone 11 models

Apple reportedly asked its suppliers to ramp up the production of its iPhone 11 series phones by around 10 percent recently. This signalled a better than expected demand for the Cupertino-based company's new flagship phones. Now, an analyst report claims that the demand for iPhone 11 is strong in China. The report further states that Apple is expected to launch four new flagship devices in 2020, all of which will support 5G networks.

According to an analyst report from Dan Ives at Wedbush, first reported by 9to5Mac, iPhone 11 demand in China is "much better" than expected. The report further states that the demand for iPhone 11 Pro has exceeded in the US as well.

The analyst believes that Apple could sell around 185 million iPhone units during the upcoming fiscal year. The company's new iPhone lineup appears to have generated a strong demand amongst consumers looking to upgrade to a multi-camera setup. Apple also lowered the price for its entry-level iPhone model by $50 this year.

Apple has been in the news recently for removing an app allegedly used by protestors to track the Hong Kong police in the middle of the ongoing protests. The company also removed a news app from the China App Store.

The analyst report also suggests Apple may introduce 5G-enabled iPhone models in 2020. Ives said that Apple will launch four new iPhone models next year with support for 5G networks. Next year's iPhone models will also feature a rear 3D sensing imaging system and a 'motion control'. The former has been a part of rumours circulating around earlier this year as well.

Apple is also expected to launch a slightly affordable iPhone model, possible a second-generation iPhone SE model in the first quarter of 2020. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone SE 2 may be priced at around $400 at launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 11, China
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Vivo U3 Teased With Snapdragon 675 SoC; Mysterious Vivo Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Surfaces on TENAA
iPhone 11 Demand Better Than Expected, Says Wedbush Analyst; Four New iPhone Models With 5G Support Expected in 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Likely to Launch on November 13
  4. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  5. Asus Launches Dual Screen ZenBook, Refreshed VivoBook Laptops in India
  6. Pixel 4 Will Unlock Itself Even if Your Eyes Are Closed, No Fix in Sight
  7. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  9. Vivo U3 Teased to Debut With Snapdragon 675 SoC
  10. Mi TV Range's IR Remote and Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller for Android, iPhone Gets Invite-Only Group Chat Feature
  2. Google Said to Snub WeWork, Sign Toronto Lease With Co-Working Rival
  3. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Asus ROG Phone 2 Teardown Suggests Metal Air Vent Is Mostly a Design Element
  5. Huawei P Smart (2020) Spotted on TENAA With Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Mi TV Series' Mi IR Remote and Mi Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately, Priced From Rs. 199 Onwards
  7. iPhone 11 Demand Better Than Expected, Says Wedbush Analyst; Four New iPhone Models With 5G Support Expected in 2020
  8. Vivo U3 Teased With Snapdragon 675 SoC; Mysterious Vivo Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Surfaces on TENAA
  9. WhatsApp Fee Scrapped by Lebanon Amid Violent Protests
  10. Chrome 77 for Android Gets Google's 'Site Isolation' Feature to Protect Against Spectre-Like Attacks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.