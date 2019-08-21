iPhone 11 to Be Bundled With Fast Charging USB Type-C Charger: Report

Apple is said to eventually drop the dated 5W charger and bundle its awaited USB Type-C charger with the iPhone 11. The new development comes just days after the Cupertino giant was spotted planning the iPhone 11 launch for September 10. The 2019 iPhone family is expected to include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Last year, Apple was rumoured to unveil the iPhone XS and iPhone XR with a USB-C charger. The company, however, retained the traditional USB charger that has a USB Type-A port instead of the advanced USB Type-C port.

Charging peripherals-focussed website ChargerLab in a tweet claimed that the iPhone 11 would debut with an Apple USB Type-C charger. The source also speculated that the new model would be bundled with USB Type-C to Lightning cable.

Apple has so far bundled its traditional charger with the existing iPhone models. The charger has a USB Type-A port that works with the official USB Type-A to Lightning cable. However, the iPad Pro models come bundled with the new USB Type-C charger that offers fast charging support.

ChargerHub was interestingly the same source that last year reported the development of a USB Type-C charger for Apple's 2018 iPhone family. But the company officially bundled its existing charger that supports 5W charging.

Nevertheless, it appears that the Tim Cook-led team is this time planning something different and would go with the new charger. In March, Japanese source Macotakara also reported that the 2019 iPhone family would come with a faster USB Type-C charger.

Apart from the new charger, the iPhone 11 is likely to have some notable changes over the iPhone XS and iPhone XR launched last year. The new model would include a square camera bump to sport a triple rear camera setup. Further, it may include Apple's A13 SoC and a new Taptic Engine.

The Macotakara report from March also mentioned that the iPhone 11 would support reverse wireless charging to let users charge their Apple Watch and AirPods without requiring any additional accessory, something noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo echoed.

Apple hasn't yet announced any launch date of the iPhone 11. However, the internal system images of iOS 13 suggested that the new model could debut on September 10. It could be accompanied by the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as recently tipped by case maker ESR.