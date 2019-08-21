Technology News
loading

iPhone 11 to Be Bundled With Fast Charging USB Type-C Charger: Report

iPhone 11 is also speculated to come with a USB Type-C to Lightning cable.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 18:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11 to Be Bundled With Fast Charging USB Type-C Charger: Report

Apple has bundled its USB Type-C charger with the latest iPad Pro models

Highlights
  • 2019 iPhone family is rumoured to have a USB Type-C charger
  • iPhone XS and iPhone XR were previously reported to come with new charger
  • The existing charger has USB Type-A port

Apple is said to eventually drop the dated 5W charger and bundle its awaited USB Type-C charger with the iPhone 11. The new development comes just days after the Cupertino giant was spotted planning the iPhone 11 launch for September 10. The 2019 iPhone family is expected to include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Last year, Apple was rumoured to unveil the iPhone XS and iPhone XR with a USB-C charger. The company, however, retained the traditional USB charger that has a USB Type-A port instead of the advanced USB Type-C port.

Charging peripherals-focussed website ChargerLab in a tweet claimed that the iPhone 11 would debut with an Apple USB Type-C charger. The source also speculated that the new model would be bundled with USB Type-C to Lightning cable.

Apple has so far bundled its traditional charger with the existing iPhone models. The charger has a USB Type-A port that works with the official USB Type-A to Lightning cable. However, the iPad Pro models come bundled with the new USB Type-C charger that offers fast charging support.

ChargerHub was interestingly the same source that last year reported the development of a USB Type-C charger for Apple's 2018 iPhone family. But the company officially bundled its existing charger that supports 5W charging.

Nevertheless, it appears that the Tim Cook-led team is this time planning something different and would go with the new charger. In March, Japanese source Macotakara also reported that the 2019 iPhone family would come with a faster USB Type-C charger.

Apart from the new charger, the iPhone 11 is likely to have some notable changes over the iPhone XS and iPhone XR launched last year. The new model would include a square camera bump to sport a triple rear camera setup. Further, it may include Apple's A13 SoC and a new Taptic Engine.

The Macotakara report from March also mentioned that the iPhone 11 would support reverse wireless charging to let users charge their Apple Watch and AirPods without requiring any additional accessory, something noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo echoed.

Apple hasn't yet announced any launch date of the iPhone 11. However, the internal system images of iOS 13 suggested that the new model could debut on September 10. It could be accompanied by the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as recently tipped by case maker ESR.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 11, 2019 iPhone, Apple iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker With 150-Foot Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Realme 5 vs Redmi Note 7S: Price in India, Specifications Compared
iPhone 11 to Be Bundled With Fast Charging USB Type-C Charger: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi A3 Android One Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Opens Its Largest Campus in the World in Hyderabad
  3. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Set to Launch on August 29
  5. Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
  6. Amazon's Two-Day Sale Brings Deals on Tech Products in India
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  9. Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 to Be Bundled With Fast Charging USB Type-C Charger: Report
  2. Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker With 150-Foot Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi India Says It Doesn’t Expect Economic Slowdown to Impact Smartphones
  4. Amazon Opens Its Largest Campus in the World in Hyderabad
  5. Elon Musk Proposes Using Solar Reflectors Instead of Nukes to Warm Up Mars
  6. Intel 10th Gen 14nm 'Comet Lake' Core i7, Core i5, Core i3 CPUs Announced, Will Coexist With 10nm 'Ice Lake'
  7. Texas Local Governments Hit by Ransomware Attack
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, May Launch Soon
  9. Denuvo Mobile Game Protection Unveiled, an Anti-Piracy Solution to Prevent Cheating and Cracking
  10. YouTube Messages Feature Being Retired in September for Android, iOS, and the Web
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.