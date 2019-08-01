Technology News
2019 iPhone Models to Support Apple Pencil, Analyst Claims

The upcoming iPhone lineup is also said to pack Apple’s A13 chip.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 12:06 IST
2019 iPhone Models to Support Apple Pencil, Analyst Claims

The 2019 line-up of iPhones are expected to come with support for Apple Pencil -- a wireless stylus pen from Apple, a new analyst note from Citi Analysts suggests.

Rumours about Apple Pencil support for iPhones go back several years when CEO Tim Cook in an interview in 2016 had said, "If you've ever seen what can be created with that pencil on an iPad or an iPhone, it's really unbelievable...", news portal 9to5mac reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, ahead of the launch of the 2018 iPhones, there were multiple reports from Asian supply chain indicating the new devices would work with Apple's stylus.

In addition, the upcoming iPhone 11 line-up is expected to feature company's new A13 chip, sport a new Taptic Engine and feature a lightning port for audio and charging.

The iPhone-maker would launch three iPhone 11 models this year. The D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR.

According to the report, the new iPhone 11 models replacing the iPhone XS series would have a triple rear camera set-up at the back and all three sensors will be placed at the back.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 11
