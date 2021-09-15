iPhone 12, iPhone 11 series have received a price cut in India from Apple following the launch of the new iPhone 13 series. The company has slashed the prices of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 in India. The new maximum retail prices (MRP) are now reflecting on the Apple India online store, though retailers including online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart are yet to list the revised prices. Additionally, Apple has delisted the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max from its website to keep the focus on its new iPhone 13 Pro lineup.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 price in India

The iPhone 12 is now priced at Rs. 65,900 for the 64GB storage option, Rs. 70,900 for the 128GB, and Rs. 80,900 for the 256GB storage variants. The iPhone 12 was launched in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage option, Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 94,900 for the 256GB storage model.

The iPhone 12 mini is now priced at Rs. 59,900 for the 64GB storage variant on Apple's online store, which is Rs. 10,000 less than its launch price. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 64,900, and its 256GB storage variant now costs Rs. 74,900. The launch price of iPhone 12 mini in India was Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB storage model carried a price tag of Rs. 74,900 and the top-end 256GB storage version was launched at Rs. 84,900.

As per the latest price cuts, the iPhone 11 now starts at Rs. 49,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage, and the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 54,900 in India. The launch price of the iPhone 11 in India was Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB storage model and Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB storage model. Apple iPhone 11 is available in Purple, Green, White, Black, Yellow, and Product (RED) colour options.

Apple at its California Streaming virtual event on Tuesday, September 14 launched the iPhone 13 series at the same prices as the iPhone 12 series last year. The iPhone 13 series includes iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and starts at Rs. 69,900 in India.

Additionally, Apple has removed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max from the Apple online store. At the time of writing this article, both the handsets were not listed on the site. Though the iPhone 12 Pro lineup from last year will continue to sell through e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart.