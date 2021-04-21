Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPad Pro, iMac, AirTag, More: Check Out Price in India for Everything Apple Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’

iPad Pro, iMac, AirTag, More: Check Out Price in India for Everything Apple Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’

Apple also launched a new Purple colour variant for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 April 2021 20:39 IST
iPad Pro, iMac, AirTag, More: Check Out Price in India for Everything Apple Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple 24-inch iMac is offered in 7 colours

Highlights
  • AirTags trackers will be available for sale from April 30
  • iPad Pro and iMac will be available for pre-orders from April 30
  • Apple Podcast subscription introduced as well

Apple launched a host of new products at its Spring Loaded event on Tuesday, April 20. These include a new colour option for iPhone 12 and 12 mini, a 24-inch iMac and new iPad Pro models with Apple's M1 SoC, AirTags trackers, a new Apple TV 4K streaming device, and Apple Podcast subscription. Apple also announced iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4, and tvOS 14.5 during the event that will be released next week. Here's a roundup of the India pricing of all the products launched at Apple's biggest event of the year so far.

iPad Pro, iMac, iPhone 12 and 12 mini Purple variants, Apple TV 4K, AirTags, and Apple Podcasts: Price in India, availability

New iPad Pro models were launched at the Spring Loaded event in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models powered by Apple M1 SoC. The starting price of the 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi model with 128GB storage is listed to be Rs. 71,900 and the Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at Rs. 85,900 for the same storage.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi model with 128GB storage has a starting price of Rs. 99,900, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will sell for Rs 1,13,900 with the same storage capacity. Both iPad models will go up for pre-orders from April 30 and will be available in the “second half of May”.

The same applies to the latest 24-inch iMac that also comes with Apple M1 SoC and has been launched in seven colour options. It's priced starting at Rs. 1,19,900.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are getting a brand new Purple colour option that will be up for pre-orders from April 23. The iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant and the iPhone 12 mini is priced in India starting at Rs. 69,900 for the new Purple colour variant. The new colour option for both models will be available from April 30.

The Apple TV 4K powered by the A12 Bionic chip is listed on the Apple website for Rs. 18,900 for the 32GB storage variant and Rs. 20,900 for the 64GB storage variant.

Apple has also finally launched the AirTag tracker that will be available to pre-order from April 23 and will go on sale on April 30. The AirTag is priced at Rs. 3,190 for a single piece and Rs. 10,900 for a four-pack.

Lastly, Apple Podcasts are also getting an overhaul where listeners can pay podcasts creators monthly or annually. Customers will need to pay Rs. 1,799 per year.

iPad Pro, iMac, iPhone 12 and 12 mini Purple variant specifications

Among the major launches at the event was the M1-powered iPad Pro. It comes in two sizes — 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Both feature Liquid Retina displays but the 12.9-inch model gets an XDR mini-LED display with over 10,000 LEDs. Along with the Apple M1 SoC, both iPad Pro models feature 8GB of RAM for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants and 16GB of RAM for 1TB and 2TB storage variants.

The Apple M1-based 24-inch iMac has a brand-new design. Like the original iMac, the new M1 iMac is offered in a variety of colours — Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Red, Silver, and Yellow. It features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display (4,480x2,520 pixels) with Apple's True Tone tech for colour balance, P3 wide colour gamut, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a low reflectivity coating.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini only got a new colour variant at the event. Launched in October 2020, both iPhone models run on iOS 14, are powered by Apple's A14 Bionic and feature up to 256GB of RAM.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iMac, iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone, AirTags, Apple Podcast
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme 8 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPad Pro, iMac, AirTag, More: Check Out Price in India for Everything Apple Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  3. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  4. Discord Said to End Sale Talks With Microsoft, Plans to Be Standalone Company
  5. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  6. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  7. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  8. The Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  10. Cat-Sized Dinosaur's 6cm Long Footprints Found in China
#Latest Stories
  1. iPad Pro, iMac, AirTag, More: Check Out Price in India for Everything Apple Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’
  2. Realme 8 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Chrome Receives Security Fix Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Devices
  4. Realme X7 Max Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online; Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra
  5. Bowers & Wilkins PI7, PI5 TWS Earbuds With Qualcomm aptX Technology Launched
  6. Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Confirmed to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, All-New Heat Dissipation System
  7. Dogecoin Price Slumps After Hashtag-Fuelled Surge to Record High
  8. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications, Images Surface Online via TENAA Listing
  9. HTC Vive Air VR Headset Design Surfaces Online, Company Says It’s Just a Concept
  10. Google Search for Mars Helicopter ‘Ingenuity NASA’ to Launch a Surprise on Your Screen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com