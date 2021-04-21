Apple launched a host of new products at its Spring Loaded event on Tuesday, April 20. These include a new colour option for iPhone 12 and 12 mini, a 24-inch iMac and new iPad Pro models with Apple's M1 SoC, AirTags trackers, a new Apple TV 4K streaming device, and Apple Podcast subscription. Apple also announced iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4, and tvOS 14.5 during the event that will be released next week. Here's a roundup of the India pricing of all the products launched at Apple's biggest event of the year so far.

New iPad Pro models were launched at the Spring Loaded event in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models powered by Apple M1 SoC. The starting price of the 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi model with 128GB storage is listed to be Rs. 71,900 and the Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at Rs. 85,900 for the same storage.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi model with 128GB storage has a starting price of Rs. 99,900, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will sell for Rs 1,13,900 with the same storage capacity. Both iPad models will go up for pre-orders from April 30 and will be available in the “second half of May”.

The same applies to the latest 24-inch iMac that also comes with Apple M1 SoC and has been launched in seven colour options. It's priced starting at Rs. 1,19,900.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are getting a brand new Purple colour option that will be up for pre-orders from April 23. The iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant and the iPhone 12 mini is priced in India starting at Rs. 69,900 for the new Purple colour variant. The new colour option for both models will be available from April 30.

The Apple TV 4K powered by the A12 Bionic chip is listed on the Apple website for Rs. 18,900 for the 32GB storage variant and Rs. 20,900 for the 64GB storage variant.

Apple has also finally launched the AirTag tracker that will be available to pre-order from April 23 and will go on sale on April 30. The AirTag is priced at Rs. 3,190 for a single piece and Rs. 10,900 for a four-pack.

Lastly, Apple Podcasts are also getting an overhaul where listeners can pay podcasts creators monthly or annually. Customers will need to pay Rs. 1,799 per year.

iPad Pro, iMac, iPhone 12 and 12 mini Purple variant specifications

Among the major launches at the event was the M1-powered iPad Pro. It comes in two sizes — 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Both feature Liquid Retina displays but the 12.9-inch model gets an XDR mini-LED display with over 10,000 LEDs. Along with the Apple M1 SoC, both iPad Pro models feature 8GB of RAM for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants and 16GB of RAM for 1TB and 2TB storage variants.

The Apple M1-based 24-inch iMac has a brand-new design. Like the original iMac, the new M1 iMac is offered in a variety of colours — Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Red, Silver, and Yellow. It features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display (4,480x2,520 pixels) with Apple's True Tone tech for colour balance, P3 wide colour gamut, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a low reflectivity coating.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini only got a new colour variant at the event. Launched in October 2020, both iPhone models run on iOS 14, are powered by Apple's A14 Bionic and feature up to 256GB of RAM.

