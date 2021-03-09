Technology News
loading
  Apple Releases iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2 to Address Security Issue

Apple Releases iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2 to Address Security Issue

You’re recommended to download the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS updates on your Apple devices despite the fact that you won’t get any new features.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 March 2021 11:43 IST
Apple Releases iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2 to Address Security Issue

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple says the issue could have allowed processing of maliciously crafted Web content

Highlights
  • Apple has released iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, and other software updates
  • The new updates address a memory corruption issue
  • Apple users can download the updates from their devices

Apple has released iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, and watchOS 7.3.2 as important security updates for its devices. The new updates, that come a little more than a month after iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 release, address a memory corruption issue within the WebKit browsing engine that could have allowed bad actors to execute code on an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Mac computer, or an Apple Watch through “maliciously crafted” Web content. Apple has also updated Safari on Mac machines running on macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave.

iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2: What's new?

Unlike bringing any new features or advancements, Apple has provided a security fix through iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, and watchOS 7.3.2. This fix is aimed at the memory corruption issue that could have allowed attackers to process maliciously crafted Web content. Apple noted in its security page that the vulnerability has been listed under CVE-2021-1844, and it was reported by security researchers of Google's Threat Analysis Group and Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research.

The respective changelogs of the latest software updates by Apple is “recommended for all users.” This means that the users are advised to download the updates on their Apple devices despite the fact that they don't bring any new feature or performance improvement.

Apple has also addressed the same memory corruption issue on Mac computers running on macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave by bringing Safari 14.0.3.

iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1: How to download

Users who are currently using iPhone 6s and later models are eligible to download iOS 14.4.1. Similarly, Apple has provided iPadOS 14.4.1 for iPad Air 2 and later as well as iPad mini 4 and newer models.

You can check for the new update on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.3: How to download

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 for all MacBook, iMac, Mac mini, and other Mac computers that are compatible with the original Big Sur update. Normally, macOS updates reach eligible models automatically. You can, however, check for the latest update manually as well — by going to System Preferences > Software Update after clicking on the Apple menu icon from the top-left corner of your computer's screen. Alternatively, you can find the update by visiting the About This Mac option from the Apple menu.

How to download watchOS 7.3.2

If you own an Apple Watch that's running on watchOS 7 or newer version, you can download watchOS 7.3.2 by going to the My Watch tab from the Watch app connected on your Apple device. You can also download the latest update directly through your Apple Watch.

It is recommended to back up your data and free up some space before beginning the update process.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, macOS, watchOS 7.3.2, iOS, watchOS, Apple iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Apple Releases iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2 to Address Security Issue
