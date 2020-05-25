Technology News
Hackers Publish iOS Jailbreak That Supports Almost All iPhones

Lead developer Unc0ver Pwn20wnd claims that it will Apple two to three weeks to come up with a fix.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 May 2020 13:01 IST
Hackers Publish iOS Jailbreak That Supports Almost All iPhones

Pwn20wnd claims jailbreak offers access to Apple services like iCloud

Highlights
  • The new jailbreak preserves Apple’s user data protections
  • It comes with support for iOS 11 to iOs 13.5
  • Unc0ver has built it on a zero-day flaw inside iOS kernel

Unc0ver, a popular iPhone hacking team, has released a tool that jailbreaks all versions of iOS – including the current version. Apple's iOS is known for its tight security measures, and it has been years since a jailbreak that impacts virtually every iPhone has been released. This tool can allegedly jailbreak all versions of iOS from iOS 11 to iOS 13.5. These jailbreaks can be installed using platforms like AltStore and Cydia, and the hacking team claims that a fix for the vulnerability is still two to three weeks away.

Lead developer Pwn20wnd spoke to Wired to explain that the jailbreak versions are stable and don't prevent users from accessing Apple services like iCloud, Apple Pay, or iMessage. The hacking group claims that it also preserves Apple's user data protections. It doesn't tinker with iOS' sandbox security either, keeping programs running separately so they can't access data they shouldn't. “This jailbreak basically just adds exceptions to the existing rules. It only enables reading new jailbreak files and parts of the file system that contain no user data,” Pwn20wnd told Wired.

iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 Released With Faster Way to Unlock Face ID-Supporting Devices While Wearing a Mask

The tool supports iOS 13.5, the latest software that was released by Apple just a week ago. Support goes all the way back to iOS 11 which means it should compatible with almost every iPhone out there.

This jailbreak was released just a day ago, and Apple will likely patch the flaws and close the jailbreak soon. These hackers have essentially spotted a zero-day vulnerability and did not disclose it to Apple in advance. The flaw is reportedly inside iOS' kernel, and Pwn20wnd claims that it will Apple two to three weeks to come up with a fix. If true, this would be the first ever jailbreak to be available for the current iOS version for more than a few days.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

