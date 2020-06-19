iOS Tipped to Be Renamed to iPhoneOS Ahead of WWDC 2020

Apple's iPhone and iPod touch run on the popular iOS operating system, and ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020, it has been tipped that iOS may be renamed to iPhoneOS. The Cupertino giant had introduced iPadOS last year, and it is now reported to be planning to rename iOS. While other software under the Apple umbrella have the product name in it, iOS remains the only software to not follow that format. So, just to keep the nomenclature continuity across all platforms; it wouldn't be too much of a stretch for Apple to change the name of its popular iPhone operating system. WWDC 2020 is slated to begin on June 22 this year.

Popular YouTuber Jon Prosser has published a cryptic tweet that teases the possibility of a name change to iPhone OS. Prosser's tweet hints that Apple is indeed considering the possibility of changing iOS to iPhone OS. Apple usually unveils all of its new software during WWDC for developers to start testing and optimise their apps around it, so WWDC seems like a good time as any to announce the change.

This claim was further given more weightage by tipster Max Weinbach who replied claiming having heard something similar. All of these hints towards a possibility of the software name change at WWDC.

While iPhoneOS name will go well with iPhone, iOS is also used on iPod touch. So, it is unclear whether the iPhoneOS name will also be used with iPad touch or Apple will have an iPodOS as well.

Apart from the name change, Apple will preview its new software updates, likely to be called iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS 10.16 aside from showcasing its new development tools. AR-centric improvements can be expected as well.

WWDC may see some hardware launches as well. In 2017, Apple brought the HomePod, whereas the Mac Pro was launched in 2019. It may continue that trend to bring some new hardware launches this year. These announcements are most likely to take place in the special keynote that will be held at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) on Monday, June 22.

