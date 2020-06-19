Technology News
loading

iOS Tipped to Be Renamed to iPhoneOS Ahead of WWDC 2020

The name change may be announced during the WWDC keynote on June 22.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 June 2020 12:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iOS Tipped to Be Renamed to iPhoneOS Ahead of WWDC 2020

Apple usually releases previews of its operating systems during WWDC

Highlights
  • YouTuber Jon Prosser hints at the possibility of iPhoneOS
  • Tipster Max Weinbach claims hearing something similar as well
  • The iPhone software may be called iPhoneOS moving forward

Apple's iPhone and iPod touch run on the popular iOS operating system, and ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020, it has been tipped that iOS may be renamed to iPhoneOS. The Cupertino giant had introduced iPadOS last year, and it is now reported to be planning to rename iOS. While other software under the Apple umbrella have the product name in it, iOS remains the only software to not follow that format. So, just to keep the nomenclature continuity across all platforms; it wouldn't be too much of a stretch for Apple to change the name of its popular iPhone operating system. WWDC 2020 is slated to begin on June 22 this year.

Popular YouTuber Jon Prosser has published a cryptic tweet that teases the possibility of a name change to iPhone OS. Prosser's tweet hints that Apple is indeed considering the possibility of changing iOS to iPhone OS. Apple usually unveils all of its new software during WWDC for developers to start testing and optimise their apps around it, so WWDC seems like a good time as any to announce the change.

This claim was further given more weightage by tipster Max Weinbach who replied claiming having heard something similar. All of these hints towards a possibility of the software name change at WWDC.

While iPhoneOS name will go well with iPhone, iOS is also used on iPod touch. So, it is unclear whether the iPhoneOS name will also be used with iPad touch or Apple will have an iPodOS as well.

Apart from the name change, Apple will preview its new software updates, likely to be called iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS 10.16 aside from showcasing its new development tools. AR-centric improvements can be expected as well.

WWDC may see some hardware launches as well. In 2017, Apple brought the HomePod, whereas the Mac Pro was launched in 2019. It may continue that trend to bring some new hardware launches this year. These announcements are most likely to take place in the special keynote that will be held at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) on Monday, June 22.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone OS, iOS, WWDC, WWDC 2020
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
DC Superheroes Coming to Your Headphones as Spotify Signs Podcast Deal
Twitter Now Lets You Discover New Lists and Add Them to Your Feed

Related Stories

iOS Tipped to Be Renamed to iPhoneOS Ahead of WWDC 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax to Launch 3 New Smartphone Models in India
  2. Asus ZenFone 7 May Come With 16GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  4. PUBG Mobile Chinese Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With New Features: Report
  5. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ First Impressions
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Display, Tipster Claims
  8. Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Pixel 3a, and Others to Get Price Discounts on Flipkart
  9. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  10. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Doesn’t Want to Make Any Changes for Hey Email App
  2. Siri Police Shortcut Being Put to Use Against Abuse
  3. Twitter Now Lets You Discover New Lists and Add Them to Your Feed
  4. iOS Tipped to Be Renamed to iPhoneOS Ahead of WWDC 2020
  5. DC Superheroes Coming to Your Headphones as Spotify Signs Podcast Deal
  6. Canada to Introduce Coronavirus Tracing App in July
  7. Bulbbul Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Movie
  8. YouTube Hit With Discrimination Suit by Black Video Artists
  9. Asus ZenFone 7 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 16GB of RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  10. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2020 Models Plagued by USB Connectivity Issues, Some Users Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com