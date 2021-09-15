iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 release date was finally revealed by Apple during its 'California Streaming' event on Tuesday, September 14. The new OS for eligible iPhone and iPad models will start rolling out next week. The software upgrade comes with several new features including SharePlay that lets users consume content together and share screens through FaceTime. iOS 15 brings many improvements to Messages, Memoji, Notifications, Maps, Safari, Wallet, and more. Apple on Tueday launched a new iPhone 13 series, the next generations of iPad and iPad mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple has announced that its new software — iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 — will begin rolling out for users starting September 20.

The iOS 15 will be available for iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPadOS 15 will be compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (9th generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 features

Both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 feature SharePlay that lets users share their screens on FaceTime and watch videos or listen to music together while on a call. FaceTime will also get Spatial Audio compatibility. In group calls, all the participants' screens would be clubbed together and will be shown in a grid view with the speaker's box highlighted.

Users will also be able to use Portrait Mode during video calls to blur out the background. Additionally, there are also options to configure the microphone with three modes — Standard, Voice Isolation, and Wide Spectrum. Users will now be able to invite others using a special weblink — even if they are on Windows or Android software.

iPadOS 15 now comes new multitasking features that let users customise the way their iPad's screen is being used. The Multitasking menu allows users to create a Full Screen, Slide Over, Split View, and a floating window in some iPad models. Users can also add widgets for different apps on their Home Screen. The new software lets users take notes on any app through a separate notes window that can be summoned by various methods.

Links shared by other users through the Messages app on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be categorised under the 'Shared with You' feature. This feature is built into Photos, Safari, Apple Music, Apple Podcast, and the Apple TV app. Users can change the clothes, headwear of their Memoji and also add some accessibility accessories like cochlear implants, oxygen tubes, and soft helmets. The layout of the images in the Messages app has also had a refresh.

Another new feature for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is the Focus Mode. This new functionality lets users only enable the notifications from those apps that they deem important. Apple has provided some presets like Driving, Fitness, Gaming, Mindfulness, Reading, and more. However, users can also customise their own Focus mode. Other users will know if users have activated the Focus mode as apps like Messages will show a notification.

Apple has also redesigned the Notification centre. Now notifications will show contact photos and larger app icons that make it easier for users to differentiate between them. There is also a new feature called Notification Summary that can be scheduled. The Cupertino-based tech giant has also reworked Apple Maps. Safari also gets a new tab bar at the bottom, Tab Groups, Extensions, and Voice Search.

Head here for the full list of features for iOS 15 and iPad OS 15.