Apple has released iOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7.1, and macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 updates for its iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, respectively. The updates fix a zero-day vulnerability that may have been actively exploited in the wild. Therefore, it is vital that all iPhone, iPad, and Mac users update their devices immediately to install the latest fix and protect their devices and data. macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 also fixes a minor bug that had cropped up after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.5 update last week.

The iOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7.1, and macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 updates fix an issue with an application that may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges — essentially allowing someone to hack into your device. Apple says that the vulnerability CVE-2021-30807 may have been actively exploited.

The iOS 14.7.1 update also fixes a bug that prevented Touch ID on iPhones from unlocking an Apple Watch. “When you have Unlock with iPhone turned on, unlocking your iPhone unlocks your Apple Watch as long as you're wearing it. An issue in iOS 14.7 affected the ability of iPhone models with Touch ID to unlock Apple Watch. This issue is fixed with iOS 14.7.1. Update your iPhone to get the latest software,” Apple's description reads.

The two updates are available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). Eligible users can go to Settings > General > Software Update and manually look for an update to install.

macOS 11.5.1 update, as mentioned, fixes minor bugs that cropped up with the last big macOS 11.5 update. Users can update to the latest version by choosing System Preferences in the Apple menu and clicking on Software Update.

These updates come just a week after macOS Big Sur 11.5, iOS 14.7, and iPadOS 14.7 updates were released. iOS 14.7 update, in particular, brought along support for MagSafe battery pack and new Apple Card features.