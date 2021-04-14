iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 Developer Beta 8 Released by Apple: How to Install

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 developer betas (8th generation) have been released by Apple. These come in a week after the 7th- generation build was rolled out and over two months after the first one was released. Apple has issued no release notes with this update, hinting that it may almost be ready for official rollout. Developer betas are meant only for the technical folks and developers, and unexperienced users are not recommended to try it. Furthermore, it is best if you don't update your primary device with developer betas and stick to a secondary device for testing purposes.

The new eighth build of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 developer betas are available to download through the Apple Developer Center. All devices that are running on developer betas already should get an update over-the-air as well. Public beta updates that should arrive in the next few days, can be downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program site.

As mentioned, these developer betas are meant for developers to update their apps and try out new features and test apps against API changes that new builds bring. It is not meant for regular users. The build number for iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 8 is 18E5199a. With Apple having announced a Spring event on April 20, the company could release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 for all users at the occasion.

When iOS 14.5 is publicly released, Apple intends to fully implement App Tracking Transparency measures that partially debuted on iOS 14 and are being criticised by Google, Facebook, and other big developers that claim it will hurt small businesses. With the enabling of this feature, apps will need to seek additional permission from users before tracking them across other apps and websites. These apps will need to show a pop-up screen before they enable a form of tracking commonly needed to show personalised ads. Apple said the new feature was aimed at giving users greater transparency over how their information is being used.

Furthermore, iOS 14.5 looks to bring support for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 controllers. The upcoming update will also make it easier for users to unlock their iPhone handsets via Face ID while wearing a mask. The feature, however, requires an Apple Watch that can quickly unlock the connected iPhone even when the user is wearing a mask. This eliminates the need to put the face mask down or enter passcode to unlock newer models of the iPhone that do not have Touch ID.

Apple is reported to also be updating Siri on iOS by bringing two new voices and the option to let users select the voice they want at the time of setup instead of getting the default voice, which is female in most countries — and male in some.

