Technology News
loading

iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 Developer Beta 8 Released by Apple: How to Install

The new eighth build of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 developer betas are available to download through the Apple Developer Center.

Updated: 14 April 2021 10:58 IST
iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 Developer Beta 8 Released by Apple: How to Install

iOS 14.5 will fully implement Apple Tracking Transparency measures

Highlights
  • iOS 14.5 public betas should be available in a few days
  • The update will bring support for Xbox Series S/X
  • Apple is also bringing two new voices for Siri on iOS

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 developer betas (8th generation) have been released by Apple. These come in a week after the 7th- generation build was rolled out and over two months after the first one was released. Apple has issued no release notes with this update, hinting that it may almost be ready for official rollout. Developer betas are meant only for the technical folks and developers, and unexperienced users are not recommended to try it. Furthermore, it is best if you don't update your primary device with developer betas and stick to a secondary device for testing purposes.

The new eighth build of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 developer betas are available to download through the Apple Developer Center. All devices that are running on developer betas already should get an update over-the-air as well. Public beta updates that should arrive in the next few days, can be downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program site.

As mentioned, these developer betas are meant for developers to update their apps and try out new features and test apps against API changes that new builds bring. It is not meant for regular users. The build number for iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 8 is 18E5199a. With Apple having announced a Spring event on April 20, the company could release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 for all users at the occasion.

When iOS 14.5 is publicly released, Apple intends to fully implement App Tracking Transparency measures that partially debuted on iOS 14 and are being criticised by Google, Facebook, and other big developers that claim it will hurt small businesses. With the enabling of this feature, apps will need to seek additional permission from users before tracking them across other apps and websites. These apps will need to show a pop-up screen before they enable a form of tracking commonly needed to show personalised ads. Apple said the new feature was aimed at giving users greater transparency over how their information is being used.

Furthermore, iOS 14.5 looks to bring support for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 controllers. The upcoming update will also make it easier for users to unlock their iPhone handsets via Face ID while wearing a mask. The feature, however, requires an Apple Watch that can quickly unlock the connected iPhone even when the user is wearing a mask. This eliminates the need to put the face mask down or enter passcode to unlock newer models of the iPhone that do not have Touch ID.

Apple is reported to also be updating Siri on iOS by bringing two new voices and the option to let users select the voice they want at the time of setup instead of getting the default voice, which is female in most countries — and male in some.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 14.5, iOS 14.5 Developer Beta, iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 Developer Beta
OnePlus Watch First Sale on April 21 for Red Cable Club Members, Open Sale From April 22

Related Stories

iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 Developer Beta 8 Released by Apple: How to Install
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  3. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  4. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  5. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  6. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  7. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R Sale Starts Today for Prime, Red Cable Club Members
  8. LG 48CX 48-inch Ultra-HD HDR Smart OLED TV Review
  9. Google Pixel Watch Renders Surface Online, October Launch Tipped
  10. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale Begins: iPhone 12, LG Wing, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and More Get Deals and Discounts
  2. Samsung Hosting Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Virtual Event on April 28, Galaxy Book Laptops Expected
  3. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Raises $1 Billion in Funding, Now Valued at $28.7 Billion
  4. OnePlus Watch First Sale on April 21 for Red Cable Club Members, Open Sale From April 22
  5. iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 Developer Beta 8 Released by Apple: How to Install
  6. Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani Resigns as Buyout Offer Stirs Turmoil
  7. Facebook Oversight Panel Will Now Review Takedown Requests for ‘Harmful Content’
  8. Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro Expected to Be Launched
  9. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club Members
  10. Realme C21 to Go on First Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com