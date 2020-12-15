Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS, iPadOS 14.3 Update With Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max Support Released; WatchOS 7.2 Brings Cardio Fitness Alerts

iOS, iPadOS 14.3 Update With Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max Support Released; WatchOS 7.2 Brings Cardio Fitness Alerts

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max get the awaited ProRAW support with iOS 14.3.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 15 December 2020 16:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iOS, iPadOS 14.3 Update With Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max Support Released; WatchOS 7.2 Brings Cardio Fitness Alerts

The iOS and iPadOS 14.3 bring support for AirPods Max among other features

Highlights
  • Apple launches Fitness+ service with iOS and iPadOS 14.3 and Watch OS 7.2
  • The iOS, iPadOS 14.3 updates bring new air quality alerts in India
  • WatchOS 7.2 brings new cardio fitness level alerts to Apple Watch

Apple has rolled out new updates for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch with the official launch of Apple Fitness+ service. The iOS 14.3 update brings a lot of new features, including ProRaw support for the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max that bumps up the camera capabilities of the top-tier phones. The iOS and iPadOS 14.3 also bring support for Apple's recently launched AirPods Max over-ear headphones and introduces new privacy labels on the App Store pages. WatchOS 7.2 brings support for Apple Fitness+ on the Apple Watch, along with new cardio fitness score and alerts. Apple has also released the iOS 12.5 update that brings COVID-19 Exposure Notifications, apart from some security updates. Here's a roundup of the new features and fixes that come with iOS 14.3, iOS 12.5, iPadOS 14.3, and WatchOS 7.2 updates.

What's new with iOS and iPadOS 14.3

Starting with the big news, the iOS 14.3 brings support for Apple Fitness+, a new fitness service from Apple that includes studio-style workout videos that can be watched on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. The videos will also display Apple Watch (Series 3 and later) fitness metrics, such as average heart rate and calories burned, on the top right side of the screen. The videos updated weekly will have ten workout formats: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown.

Apple Fitness+ subscription is initially available in US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. It's important to note that the service is deeply integrated with Apple Watch and users can't sign up for Fitness+ without it. But, interestingly, Apple says users will be able to follow the workouts without the Apple Watch after signing in. The Apple Fitness app does not come as a default on iPad tablets and has to be manually downloaded from the App Store. But as per a report by 9to5Mac, some users have reported having trouble downloading the Fitness app on their iPads.

The iOS 14.3 brings ProRAW support on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This means that the two phones can now capture pictures in Apple's ProRaw format and also edit them on the Photos app. The update will bring a simple ProRaw toggle to the Camera app. But each photo captured in the format will be upwards of 25MB, and, therefore, ProRaw is best used sparingly if space is a constraint.

The Photos app on iPhone and iPad will get an option to record videos at 25fps. iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X will also be able to mirror the front camera for still photos with the iOS 14.3 update.

The iOS and iPadOS 14.3 also bring support for AirPods Max, the new over-ear headphones from Apple priced at Rs. 59,900. The update enables high fidelity audio, Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes (similar to AirPods Pro), and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking through the new headphones.

Among other highlights of the iOS and iPadOS 14.3 are changes to the Weather app. Your devices will now be able to relay air quality recommendations through the app and through Siri in India and US, along with the UK, Germany, and Mexico. The air quality levels data is provided by Breezometer.

There's a new tab in the Apple TV+ app that makes it easier to discover Apple Originals. You can now also search for shows by categories, such as genres, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type.

Apple says that the Health app is getting the ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking, which will help to better manage period and fertile window predictions.

Safari is getting a new default search engine option in Ecosia. The search engine claims to use the ad revenue earned to fund tree plantation drives. The new search engine adds to the existing options of Google, Yahoo, Bing, and DuckDuckGo. The iOS and iPadOS 14.3 update also includes support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via the Camera app or from Control Center.

Bug fixes address problems with receiving MMS messages and notifications for text messages, videos not appearing correctly when shared via the Photos app, Bluetooth unavailable in Settings, devices not being able to charge wirelessly (including a Magsafe Duo Charger issue that prevented devices from charging wirelessly at less than maximum power). The iOS and iPadOS 14.3 update also fixes the problem of App folders not opening, Spotlight search results and opening apps from Spotlight not working, wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol failing to complete setup, and groups on the Contacts app failing to display members when composing a message.

The Apple release notes also notifies the addition of a new privacy information section on the App Store. This is the introduction of the privacy labels that mandates developers to detail how they process user data, a move recently criticised by WhatsApp for favouring Apple's native apps. The iOS and iPadOS 14.3 update also adds new security information.

iOS 12.5 for older iPhone and iPad models

For the iPhone and iPad models that don't support iOS 14, Apple has also released the iOS 12.5 update that brings COVID-19 Exposure Notifications. The devices use Bluetooth to exchange Bluetooth identifiers when two or more users come in contact. A user who tests positive can update their health status on the Exposure Notification application being used in their region. This will send a notification to all users who have come in contact with the person to get tested. Apple and Google have partnered to provide this service, which, the companies say, does not collect location data. Apple says that the iOS 12.5 update also brings some security updates to older iPhone and iPad models and is recommended for all users.

What's new with WatchOS 7.2

Apple Watch is also getting a new WatchOS 7.2 update primarily to include support for Apple Fitness+, accessible via the Fitness app. Users can watch the videos on supporting devices, such as iPhones, iPads and Apple TV, but won't be able to sign up for the service without an Apple Watch. The Apple Watch workout stats, including total time, total and active calories burned, and the impact of the workout on your activity rings, will be prominently displayed on the device you are watching the videos on, which could be an iPhone, an iPad, or an Apple TV. The metrics displayed will also include average heart rate along with something called Burn Bar, which compares your effort to others who have done the same workout.

Apart from the possible health benefits from the subscription-based service, the update also brings new cardio health notifications to the Apple Watch. The wearable can now notify you when your Cardio Fitness Level is low. The calculation of cardio fitness is based on VO2 Max (oxygen utilisation in your blood at any given point), which is similar to Fitbit's cardio score but additionally includes notifications to remind users of their cardio health. Users above the age of 20 can also review their Cardio Fitness Level — calculated on the basis on age, sex and activity — in the Health app on iPhone.

The update also includes support for Family Setup in Bahrain, Canada, Norway, and Spain (cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later and Apple Watch SE)

How to download iOS and iPadOS 14.3, iOS 12.5, and WatchOS 7.2 updates

The iOS 14.3 update is for iPhone 6S and later, and the iPadOS 14.3 update applies to iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). To download the updates, you'll need sufficient battery on your devices or will have to put them charging. To check if you have got the update yet, go to Settings > General > Software Update, and click on Download and Install. Follow the same process for iOS 12.5, which is available for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).

The WatchOS 7.2 has rolled out for Apple Watch Series 3 or later (including Apple Watch SE). Apple mandates you to put your watch on charge to begin the update. In the Watch app on your supporting iPhone, you can similarly navigate to Settings > General > Software Update, and click on Download and Install to get the update. The updates have been rolled out to users in India.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Useful health monitoring tools
  • Great display, touch response
  • Reliable fitness tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • SpO2 readings could be improved
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular review
Strap Color Silver, Gold, Space Grey, Pink, Blue, Red, Brown
Display Size 40mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, WatchOS 7.2, Apple Watch, IPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone Update, iPad update, Apple Watch update
Veer Arjun Singh Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
Google Home Max Reportedly Discontinued; Nest Hub Max Gets Zoom Support, Meet Enhancements
Saregama Carvaan Karaoke Audio Player With Inbuilt Screen for Displaying Lyrics Launched in India

Related Stories

iOS, iPadOS 14.3 Update With Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max Support Released; WatchOS 7.2 Brings Cardio Fitness Alerts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  4. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  5. Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, Android 10 (Go Edition) Launched
  6. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  7. Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro With 7.8-Inch E-Ink Display Launched
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Getting Refunds Due to Bug-Infested Gameplay: Report
  9. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  10. Fortnite Promises Higher Frame Rates for Low-End PCs With Performance Mode
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Blood Oxygen Monitoring, 90 Sports Modes Launched
  2. Signal Group Video Calls With End-to-End Encryption Debut on Android, iOS for Up to 5 Participants
  3. Saregama Carvaan Karaoke Audio Player With Inbuilt Screen for Displaying Lyrics Launched in India
  4. iOS, iPadOS 14.3 Update With Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max Support Released; WatchOS 7.2 Brings Cardio Fitness Alerts
  5. Google Home Max Reportedly Discontinued; Nest Hub Max Gets Zoom Support, Meet Enhancements
  6. Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro With 7.8-Inch E-Ink Display, 24 Levels of Adjustable Colour Tone Launched
  7. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service; New Rs. 59, Rs. 65 Prepaid Plans Debut
  8. Fortnite Promises Higher Frame Rates for Low-End PCs With New Performance Mode
  9. Facebook Collab Music Video App Launched on iOS, to Take on TikTok
  10. Wonder Woman 1984 India Ticket Bookings Open, Paid Previews Start December 23
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com