Technology News
loading

iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.13 Released, Fixing Bugs: What's New and How to Install

iOS 13.1.3 release follows roughly two weeks after the iOS 13.1.2 release.

By | Updated: 16 October 2019 15:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.13 Released, Fixing Bugs: What's New and How to Install

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 13.1.3 along with iPadOS 13.1.3, minor updates to the iOS 13.1.2 software that was released few days back, to fix bugs and upgrade performance.

The iOS 13.1.3 update addresses an issue that could prevent device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call. It also aims to resolve an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts, Apple said on its support site.

The new update also fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup and more.

Meanwhile, the iPadOS 13.1.3 update fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail. It also fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup.

Additionally, the update addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.1.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air. The release of iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 comes roughly two weeks after the release of iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2.

How to download iOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.1.3

To download the iOS 13.1.3 or iPadOS 13.1.3 update on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure your device has sufficient amount of battery and is connected to a Wi-Fi connection.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 13.1.3, Apple
Google Pixel 4 Lacks Daydream VR Support, Google Confirms Project Shutdown, Says Daydream View Discontinued
NASA Says First All-Female Spacewalk Now Later This Week
iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.13 Released, Fixing Bugs: What's New and How to Install
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro, MIUI 11 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  3. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Today Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  4. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Event Begins: Event Highlights
  6. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch in India on November 20, Company Confirms
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Flipkart Takes on Amazon Prime Video With Its Own Originals
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4 Exclusive Features Like Live Caption, Astrophotography Camera Mode Coming Soon to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
  2. Netflix Is Cutting Back on Standup Comedy Specials
  3. NASA Says First All-Female Spacewalk Now Later This Week
  4. iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.13 Released, Fixing Bugs: What's New and How to Install
  5. Google Pixel 4 Lacks Daydream VR Support, Google Confirms Project Shutdown, Says Daydream View Discontinued
  6. Realme X2 Pro India Launch Set for November 20, Company Confirms
  7. Mi Air Purifier 2C With Ability to Filter 99.97 Percent Indoor Pollution Launched in India at Rs. 6,499
  8. MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM Update Rollout Roadmap Detailed, Poco F1, Redmi K20 Get It Later This Month
  9. Redmi Note 8 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 4, Pixel XL Do Not Include Earphones or 3.5mm Adapter in the Box
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.