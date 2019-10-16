Apple on Tuesday released iOS 13.1.3 along with iPadOS 13.1.3, minor updates to the iOS 13.1.2 software that was released few days back, to fix bugs and upgrade performance.

The iOS 13.1.3 update addresses an issue that could prevent device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call. It also aims to resolve an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts, Apple said on its support site.

The new update also fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup and more.

Meanwhile, the iPadOS 13.1.3 update fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail. It also fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup.

Additionally, the update addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.1.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air. The release of iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 comes roughly two weeks after the release of iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2.

How to download iOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.1.3

To download the iOS 13.1.3 or iPadOS 13.1.3 update on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure your device has sufficient amount of battery and is connected to a Wi-Fi connection.