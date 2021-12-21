Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 16 to Drop Support for iPhone 6s Series, First Generation iPhone SE, and Older iPads: Report

iOS 16 to Drop Support for iPhone 6s Series, First Generation iPhone SE, and Older iPads: Report

Apple’s A10 chip could be the minimum requirement to run iOS 16.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 December 2021 14:29 IST
iOS 16 to Drop Support for iPhone 6s Series, First Generation iPhone SE, and Older iPads: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is likely to unveil iOS 16 at WWDC next year

Highlights
  • iOS 16 may offer AR/ VR applications
  • Apple recently launched iOS 15.2
  • Google promises to offer 3 years of Android OS updates

iOS 16 will drop support for a list of older iPhone and iPad models, as per a report. The list of such models include iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, first generation of the iPhone SE, iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPad (fifth-generation), and the 2015 iPad Pro models, the report says. Apple is likely to announce a decision on this at the next WWDC conference that usually takes place sometime in June, when it unveils the new OS. Dropping support for older models is something Apple often does when unveiling a new operating system, however, the last time it did so was back in 2019 with the introduction of iOS 13, when it dropped support for the iPhone 6 series and other older iPhone and iPad models

iphonesoft reports that Apple is expected to showcase AR/ VR capabilities of the iOS 16, and older iPhone as well as iPad models may not have enough firepower to run those applications. It is to be noted that the handsets launched after the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE are equipped with (at least) A10 chip, which could be the minimum requirement to run iOS 16.

If the claim about iOS 16 rollout holds true, it will mean that these smartphones have got 6 years of OS updates, essentially increasing the lifespan of the smartphones. Google recently announced that it will offer 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates, which is below par as compared to Apple.

Last week, Apple released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, along with macOS Monterey 12.1, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and HomePod Software Version 15.2 for compatible devices. The updates bring Apple Music Voice Plan support to access Apple Music using Siri, and App Privacy Report that helps users see the data accessed by apps.Furthermore, both iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 have also introduced Hide My Email in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great design
  • Fantastic performance
  • 3D Touch enables new UI paradigms
  • Retina Flash on the front is great
  • Bad
  • Touch ID is too fast!
  • 16GB storage in base variant
  • Expensive
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Apple iPhone 6s review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A9
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 1715mAh
OS iOS 9
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Apple iPhone 6s Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fantastic performance
  • 3D Touch enables new UI paradigms
  • Great camera including brilliant front flash
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Ungainly
  • Touch ID is too fast!
  • 16GB storage in base variant
  • Expensive
  • More big-screen software features would be welcome
Read detailed Apple iPhone 6s Plus review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Apple A9
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 2750mAh
OS iOS 9
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 16, Apple, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iPhone 14 to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera, iPhone 15 to Sport ‘Periscope’ Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

iOS 16 to Drop Support for iPhone 6s Series, First Generation iPhone SE, and Older iPads: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 28
  2. Apple to Reportedly Stop Supporting These Older iPhone Models With iOS 16
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. Google Celebrates Winter Season With Animated Doodle
  5. iPhone 14, iPhone 15 Camera Predicted to Be Significantly Improved
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Taking Place in January: Pete Lau
  8. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s New Camera Feature Discovered in App Code: Report
  10. Prime Video Partners With New Zealand Cricket to Livestream Matches
#Latest Stories
  1. DogeBonk Claims to Have Become the First Crypto in Space, Ahead of Elon Musk's DOGE-1 Rocket Mission
  2. Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant Gets Listed on IMDA, EEC Certification Websites
  3. Apple Supplier Foxconn's India Plant Said to Stay Shut This Week After Protests Over Food Poisoning
  4. Asus ExpertBook B1400 With Intel Core Tiger Lake Processors, Optional Nvidia GeForce MX330 Launched in India
  5. iOS 16 to Drop Support for iPhone 6s Series, First Generation iPhone SE, and Older iPads: Report
  6. iPhone 14 to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera, iPhone 15 to Sport ‘Periscope’ Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Crypto Exchange FTX US Partners With US Sports Teams to Enable Trading, NFT Activities
  8. iPad Pro 2022 Renders Appear Online, Show Triple Rear Cameras, Notch on Display
  9. Realme 9i May Debut in India as Realme Narzo 9i, Realme 9 Pro+ Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites
  10. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch Launch Date, Specifications Revealed; Noise Champ Smart Band Unveiled in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com