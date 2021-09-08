Technology News
iOS 15 Key Features Teased via Tips App Notifications Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch Event

iOS 15 key features include Focus mode, Voice Isolation, new Shared With You section in apps, AR-based walking directions in Apple Maps, and more.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 September 2021 17:47 IST
iOS 15 Key Features Teased via Tips App Notifications Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch Event

iOS 15 will likely be released soon after the iPhone 13 launch event

Highlights
  • Apple’s California Streaming event is scheduled for September 14
  • iPhone 13 range is expected to be introduced at the event
  • Voice Isolation in FaceTime cuts out background noise for clearer calls

iPhone 13 launch event is set for September 14. Ahead of that, Apple has started teasing iOS 15 features via notifications through the Tips app. Tapping on this notification will take users on a brief tour highlighting all the big features coming with iOS 15. These include Focus mode, Live Text in Photos, Voice Isolation, new Shared With You section in apps, Safari Tab Groups, notification summaries, system-wide translation, AR-based walking directions in Apple Maps, and more.

Ahead of the September 14 event, the Tips app is sending notifications to all iPhone users with a teaser of all the upcoming features on iOS 15. This notification was first spotted by MacRumors and is likely to have landed on all iPhones that have the Tips app pre-installed.

The notification reportedly reads, “See what's coming in ‌iOS 15‌. Learn about new features that will help you stay connected and find focus.” The notification takes the user on a brief introduction of all the features coming with the next iOS update. The iOS 15 preview has also gone live in the Collections section of the Tips app, Gadgets 360 could independently verify. It is placed above a similar preview of the iOS 14 that may have been released last year.

iOS 15's upcoming voice isolation feature cuts out background noise during FaceTime and makes sure your voice comes through loud and clear. The upcoming Shared with You section in apps will let you find photos, music, websites, and other content that is sent to you by others. Focus mode will let you mute notifications you don't need when you work, exercise, and more. The AR-based street direction feature in Apple Maps will be available in select cities only.

If we consider the iOS 14 release timeline, it can be speculated that iOS 15 may be released one day after the iPhone event, i.e., on September 15. The iPhone 13 range is expected to be unveiled at the event alongside Apple Watch Series 7.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
WhatsApp Chat History Migration Tool May Soon Be Brought to Android Users for Easy Switching From iOS: Report

