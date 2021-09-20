iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are set to be released in India later today. While the iOS update is coming to the recent iPhone models and the seventh-generation iPod touch, the iPadOS is meant for the recent iPad models. Apple has provided new features including SharePlay and Focus alongside upgraded the FaceTime and messaging experiences through iOS 15. The iPadOS 15 release, on the other hand, enhances multitasking, with options including Slide Over and Split View. Alongside iOS and iPadOS updates, Apple is releasing watchOS 8 for Apple Watch users.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15 release in India details

Apple announced the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at the time of unveiling its iPhone 13 and new iPad series last week. The updates are expected to be available for download on compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users in India in the evening.

iOS 15 compatible iPhone models

The list of iPhone models compatible with the iOS 15 update comprises the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, and the iPhone SE (2020). The update will also be available for download on the iPod touch (7th generation) and will be preloaded on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini.

How to download iOS 15

Once the update is available from the Apple side, users on an eligible iPhone or iPod touch will be able to download iOS 15 on their devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The update will also automatically be downloaded if you have already chosen that option on your Apple device. Further, you can manually download iOS 15 on your device using a Mac computer.

Before beginning with the update process, we recommend users to back up their device using iCloud or computer. The device should also have an adequate amount of battery charge, or plugged in and charging, to download the update. Moreover, users are recommended to use a high-speed Wi-Fi network or data access to download the update package.

iOS 15 features

As announced at WWDC 2021 in June, one of the most noticeable changes that iOS 15 will bring to your iPhone is SharePlay that lets you share the movie or show you're watching with your loved ones. The latest iOS update will also allow iPhone and iPod touch to share their screen with people over FaceTime calls. Apple has additionally updated FaceTime with a grid view where the speaker will be automatically highlighted at the bottom.

With iOS 15, Apple will allow users to invite people through a link. This means that even Windows and Android users will now be able to join a FaceTime call. The new iOS version will also bring a section called Shared with You in the Photos app where links, images, and other content shared in Messages will be featured. The Shared with You section will also be available in other Apple apps, including Apple Music and Safari.

The iOS 15 update will also include new Memoji characters, multi-couloured headwear, and accessibility customisations including cochlear implants, oxygen tubes, and soft helmets.

Apple will provide a Focus feature on iOS 15 to let you concrete on the work you're doing or choose to step away. It will offer a list of options such as Driving, Fitness, Gaming, and Mindfulness that you can choose to get reduced distraction.

The new iOS version will additionally bring redesigned notifications, along with summary support. There will also be updates to pre-installed Apple Maps, Safari, and Siri. Photos on iOS 15 will also get live text support and live text translation features.

iPadOS 15 compatibility, how to download

iPadOS 15 will be compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2. The new version will also be preloaded on the new iPad and iPad mini.

Users on the eligible iPad model will be able to download iOS 15 by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It will also be available automatically if you've enabled that option.

iPadOS 15 features

The iPadOS 15 update will bring features including SharePlay and Focus that will also be available to iPhone and iPod touch users through iOS 15. However, it will also introduce a new interface with widgets support and an enhanced multitasking experience. Users will also be able to create Split View spaces in one screen with the App Switcher and get keyboard shortcuts support.

Apple will provide Quick Note as a system-wide feature on iPadOS 15. FaceTime, Messages, and Safari on the new iPadOS version will also get updated.

How to download watchOS 8

Alongside the new iOS and iPadOS versions, Apple is releasing watchOS 8 for Apple Watch users on the Apple Watch Series 3 and above, as mentioned on the company's site. It requires users to have the iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15. If you have eligible devices, you can download watchOS 8 by going through General > Software Update on the Watch app on your iPhone. You can also download the update from your Apple Watch if it's connected to Wi-Fi, by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

The watchOS 8 update will bring features including a Portrait watch face, Memories collection in a mosaic grid, ability to share photos via Messages and Mail, and an updated Home. The new version will also include Focus along with Mindfulness as a redesigned Breathe app.