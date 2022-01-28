Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 15.4 Beta Enables Face ID Unlocking With a Mask; iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 Bring Universal Control

iOS 15.4 Beta Enables Face ID Unlocking With a Mask; iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 Bring Universal Control

Apple has upgraded Face ID to start recognising users when they wear a mask.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 January 2022 12:07 IST
iOS 15.4 Beta Enables Face ID Unlocking With a Mask; iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 Bring Universal Control

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone users struggled to unlock their phones using Face ID while wearing a mask

Highlights
  • iOS 15.4 brings a dedicated ‘Face ID With a Mask’ toggle
  • iPhone users can also access Face ID when wearing glasses
  • Universal Control was due since the release of macOS Monterey in October

Apple has brought the first developer beta releases of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3. One of the biggest changes that the latest beta release of iOS 15.4 brings is the ability to unlock your iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask. The beta releases of iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, on the other hand, include the delayed Universal Control to enhance the experience for users who own both iPad and Mac devices.

With the ability to unlock an iPhone using Face ID with a mask, Apple has upgraded its proprietary facial recognition technology. It is amongst the most requested features as people are wearing face masks since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Apple did try to resolve the problem of not recognising people through Face ID while they wear a mask in the past as well. In 2020, it enabled a faster way to unlock using passcodes when wearing masks on devices that have Face ID support. The company also last year provided the ability to unlock Face ID-equipped iPhone models using an Apple Watch when wearing masks. Both updates, however, did not appeal to users to a large extent.

The new beta release of iOS 15.4 shows that the Cupertino giant is finally addressing user requests of enabling them to unlock their iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask.

Apple has trained new algorithms to recognise users based on their eye region when wearing a mask. This enables users to unlock their iPhone using Face ID — without putting their mask off or using alternatives such as passcodes or their Apple Watch.

Users get the option to set up using Face ID with a mask when they boot their iPhone running iOS 15.4 for the first time. Alternatively, the feature can be enabled after booting with iOS 15.4 by toggling on the option called ‘Use Face ID With a Mask' that is available under Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

You don't need to wear a face mask during the set up. This means that the experience of enrolling for Face ID with a mask is similar to how you normally enrol for the facial recognition technology.

Apple has also designed the feature to work with glasses. However, you are recommended to separate enrol for your glasses when setting up Face ID with a mask. You can use up to four pairs of glasses with each enrolled appearance.

It is important to note that although Face ID is available on iPhone X and later models, the feature to use Face ID with a mask is limited to iPhone 12 and newer versions of the iPhone. It is also not available to iPad users at this moment.

Apple claims that the accuracy and security of Face ID with mask is aligning with existing facial recognition support. This means that the probability that a random person in the population could look at your iPhone and unlock it using Face ID with a mask is approximately one in 1,000,000 with a single enrolled appearance.

In addition to the Face ID update, the first developer beta of iOS 15.4 brings the ability to copy text from objects using the camera while in the Notes and Reminders apps. There are also new emoji such as heart hands, biting lip, pregnant person and pregnant man, hamsa, and several others.

Alongside the beta release for iPhone users, Apple has brought the first developer beta release of iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 with Universal Control. This feature was announced at the WWDC last year and was expected to be a part of macOS Monterey at the time of its first release in October. Apple, however, delayed the release by some months.

apple universal control image Apple Universal Control

Apple showcased Universal Control on macOS Monterey at the time of its announcement last year
Photo Credit: Apple

 

With Universal Control, a single keyboard and mouse or trackpad can work seamlessly between your Mac and iPad. You can also connect to more than one Mac or iPad at once and move your cursor between them or type your words either on your Mac or iPad. Further, the feature allows users to even drag and drop content from one Mac to another.

Universal Control uses Apple's Continuity to establish a connection between your Mac and iPad. You, however, need both devices to use a signal Apple ID. The devices on which you want to use Universal Control must also be within a few metres of each other and have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Handoff turned on.

This is notably not the first time when Apple is enabling a connection between Mac and iPad devices. The company did it in the past as well, by bringing Sidecar as a feature to let users use their iPad as a secondary display or input device. However, Universal Control goes a step beyond and enables users to control both Mac and iPad using a single keyboard, mouse, or trackpad.

Apple has not provided an exact timeline on when the features will be available through public releases. Meanwhile, you can experience them on a secondary device by signing up for the public beta releases of the new software through the Apple Beta Programme.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, Universal Control, Face ID with Mask, Face ID, Apple, iPhone
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
First-Time Owners of Electric Vehicles Reluctant to Switch Back: Survey
Steam Lunar New Year Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including FIFA 22, Forza Horizon 4, It Takes Two, More
iOS 15.4 Beta Enables Face ID Unlocking With a Mask; iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 Bring Universal Control
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. iPhone Users Get Face ID Unlock Feature Wearing a Mask
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  6. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11: All Details
  8. Google to Invest $1 Billion in Partnership With Airtel: Details Here
  9. Vu Premium 32 Smart TV With Linux OS, 20W Speakers Debuts in India
  10. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
#Latest Stories
  1. Steam Lunar New Year Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including FIFA 22, Forza Horizon 4, It Takes Two, More
  2. Bitcoin Holds Up Well to Hover Around $37,000 as Ether, Metaverse Tokens See Uptick in Value
  3. iOS 15.4 Beta Enables Face ID Unlocking With a Mask; iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 Bring Universal Control
  4. First-Time Owners of Electric Vehicles Reluctant to Switch Back: Survey
  5. Pegasus: Rights Group Says Lebanese Staffer Targeted With NSO Spyware
  6. Google Pixel 6a Mention Pops Up in a Colouring Book Sent to Pixel Superfans
  7. Binance, World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Hopes Russia Will Help Regional Growth
  8. Bentley Says First Luxury Electric Car Due 2025, Announces Plans on Becoming Carbon-Zero Company
  9. Vu Premium 32 Smart TV With Linux OS, 20W Speakers Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. TCL 30 V 5G Price Announced, Available With Verizon's C-Band 5G Network Support in US: Details Here
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.