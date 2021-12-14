Apple has released iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and HomePod Software Version 15.2 for compatible devices. The common feature that all these new updates bring to users is the addition of Apple Music Voice Plan support that allows access to Apple Music using Siri. The latest iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS updates also include App Privacy Report that helps users see the data accessed by apps, including both third-party as well as Apple's native apps.

What's new in iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2

As per the details available in the official changelogs, one of the most notable additions that iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 bring is Apple Privacy Report. The opt-in feature is an extension of the existing Record App Activity and allows you to see how often apps access your data, such as your location, camera, and microphone. It will also let you see information about an app's network and website network activity to detail which Web links have been accessed through your installed apps or which websites you have directly visited within those apps.

You can turn on App Privacy Report by going into Settings > Privacy > App Privacy Report. The feature may take some time to detail app data.

The other big change that iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 bring to iPhone and iPad users, respectively, is the Communication safety setting that allows parents to enable warnings that will appear when their children receive or send photos with nudity. It was announced alongside the Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) updates that raised privacy concerns among users.

Apple has also updated Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search with expanded guidelines to help children and parents stay safe online and get help in unsafe situations, the changelogs mentioned.

The latest iOS and iPadOS updates also include Digital Legacy that helps you designate your loved ones as Legacy Contacts to allow them to access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death.

Apple Music Voice Plan has also been added as a new subscription tier to let you access all your favourite songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri. It was announced alongside the release of the AirPods (3rd generation) in October and is available at Rs. 49 a month in India ($4.99 in the US).

For iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, iOS 15.2 brings a macro photo control to let you switch to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro shots. The new iOS version also enables Find My to locate your iPhone in Power Reserve for up to five hours.

Both iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 have also introduced Hide My Email in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers. It lets paid users create random email addresses and hide their personal ones.

Users with an iPad have also received the ability to access Quick Note by swiping from the lower left or lower right corner of the screen. This experience is already available to Mac users. Further, Apple has enabled iPhone and iPad users with the ability to delete and rename tags in Reminders and Notes.

You can view the various bug fixes that are included in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 by looking at the list below.

Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked

ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewing in third-party photo editing apps

HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not run from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked

CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps

Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models

Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users

Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPad is locked

ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewing in third-party photo editing apps

Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users

Apple has also included some security fixes within iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 that are detailed on its support site.

What's new in macOS Monterey 12.1

With macOS Monterey 12.1, Apple has brought SharePlay to Mac. The new experience, which debuted on iPhone and iPad in October, allows you to share content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps over FaceTime calls.

The new macOS Monterey release also comes with an updated Photos app where you will get a redesigned Memories carousel with a new interactive interface, animations and transition styles along with multiple image collages. There are also new memory types including additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories.

Similar to the latest iOS and iPadOS updates, macOS Monterey 12.1 includes Communication safety setting in Messages and expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search. The update also introduces Digital Legacy to Mac laptops. Further, Mac users get Hide My Email in the Mail app — just like the iPhone and iPad users. There is also Apple Music Voice Plan support for getting the new Siri-only music-streaming experience.

Below are the bug fixes that are included in macOS Monterey 12.1.

Desktop and Screen Saver may appear blank after selecting photos from the Photos library

Trackpad could become unresponsive to taps or clicks

External displays may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected using Thunderbolt or USB-C

HDR video playback on YouTube.com could cause 2021 MacBook Pro computers to panic

Menu bar extras may be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro computers

MagSafe may stop charging on 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computers when lid is closed and system is shut down

You can also look at the security fixes that Apple has included in the latest macOS version.

What's new in watchOS 8.3

For Apple Watch users, Apple has released the watchOS 8.3 with features including Apple Music Voice Plan and support for App Privacy Report. The latter helps to record data and sensor access that you can see on your connected iPhone. The watchOS update also fixes an issue where notifications interrupt Mindfulness sessions unexpectedly for some users.

Apple has also detailed a list of security fixes that are a part of watchOS 8.3 on its support site.

What's new in tvOS 15.2

Apple has brought tvOS 15.2 for Apple TV users with a new Photos' Memories experience. As mentioned above, it comes with an interactive interface and includes new animation and transition styles, as well as multiple image collages. Apple Music subscribers will also hear songs that align expert recommendations with your music tastes, and what's in your photos and videos. The update also brings Siri with support for Dutch and French in Belgium, Russian in Russia, and French, German, and Italian in Switzerland. You can enable Siri to find shows, music, and other stuff by going to Settings > General > Siri.

The tvOS update also brings views of Iceland and Scotland to screen savers. Users can also download new aerials by going to Settings > General > Screen Saver.

In addition to the new features, tvOS 15.2 brings a number of security fixes that are detailed on Apple's support site.

What's new in HomePod Software Version 15.2

HomePod users have received HomePod Software Version 15.2 that brings Apple Music Voice Plan support to offer access to Apple Music content using Siri. Siri in the new software version also brings voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in French (Canada, France), Spanish (Mexico, Spain, US), and German (Austria, Germany).

In addition to the new software for HomePod, the Home app has been updated with per-home Location Services and Sound Check settings. It also lets users allow Explicit Content settings on a per-user setting basis for Music, Podcasts, and third-party music services. Furthermore, the app has made Update Listening History settings on a per-user, per-device setting basis for Music and Podcasts.

How to download iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2

Users can download iOS 15.2 on your iPhone or iPod touch model that is eligible for iOS 15. Similarly, iPadOS 15.2 is compatible with iPad models that are eligible for iPadOS 15. Both new iOS and iPadOS updates can be downloaded by going to Settings > General > Software Update from the device.

How to download macOS Monterey 12.1

Apple has rolled out macOS Monterey 12.1 to all eligible MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Pro. You can manually check for the update by going to System Preferences > Software Update after clicking on the Apple menu icon from the top-left corner of your computer's screen. You can also alternatively get the update by visiting the About This Mac setting from the Apple menu.

How to download watchOS 8.3

You can download watchOS 8.3 on the Apple Watch Series 3 and above by going through General > Software Update on the Watch app on your iPhone. You can also download the update from your Apple Watch if it's connected to Wi-Fi, by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

How to download tvOS 15.2

Users with a compatible Apple TV model that is eligible for tvOS 15 can download tvOS 15.2 on their device by going to Settings > System > Software Update. The new software version will also reach compatible devices if automatic updates are enabled from the user side.

How to download HomePod Software Version 15.2

Apple pushes software updates to HomePod and HomePod mini automatically. You can, however, check for HomePod Software Version 15.2 for your device by going to Home Settings > Software Update from the Home app. Make sure that your connected Apple device is running the latest software version.