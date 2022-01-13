Apple has released iOS 15.2.1 for all compatible iPhone models as a minor update that fixes a known denial-of-service vulnerability existing in HomeKit, which could cause your device to crash or freeze. The latest iOS update also addresses issues related to Messages and third-party CarPlay apps. Alongside iPhone, the Cupertino company has made iPadOS 15.2.1 available to all eligible iPad users with the same security fix related to HomeKit that could lead to an endless loop of crashes or freezing.

iOS 15.2.1, iPadOS 15.2.1: What's new?

According to the security document related to iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1, the software carries a fix for the issue in which “processing a maliciously crafted HomeKit accessory name may cause a denial of service” and result in crashes and freezing of your device. The issue was brought into notice by security researcher Trevor Spiniolas earlier this month.

The researcher underlined that the bug could affect Apple devices running on at least as far back as iOS 14.7 or iPadOS 14.7. The flaw could be triggered once a HomeKit device with an extensively lengthy name of around 500,000 characters is connected to a vulnerable iPhone or iPad and result in a cycle of crashing and freezing, Spiniolas had said.

At the time, Spiniolas also alleged that Apple had been aware of the issue since August last year and promised to fix the vulnerability before 2022. The iPhone maker has now notably credited the researcher in its security document while detailing the vulnerability that is recorded as CVE-2022-22588.

Aside from the HomeKit flaw, iOS 15.2.1 comes with a bugfix to address an issue that could cause Messages to not load photos sent using an iCloud link. The update also fixes a bug that could restrict third-party CarPlay apps to not respond to input.

The iPadOS 15.2.1 update also carries the bugfix causing Messages to not load photos sent using an iCloud link.

How to download iOS 15.2.1, iPadOS 15.2.1

You can download iOS 15.2.1 or iPadOS 15.2.1 on your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The updates are available for all the devices that are running a recent version of iOS 15 or iPadOS 15.