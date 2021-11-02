Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 15.1 Resulting in Unresponsive Interface for Some iPhone Users, Carries 2 ‘Zero Day’ Vulnerabilities

iOS 15.1 Resulting in Unresponsive Interface for Some iPhone Users, Carries 2 ‘Zero-Day’ Vulnerabilities

The unpatched vulnerabilities in iOS 15.1 are said to allow apps including Facebook and TikTok to track and profile users and to gain access to their sensitive data.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 November 2021 17:02 IST
iOS 15.1 Resulting in Unresponsive Interface for Some iPhone Users, Carries 2 ‘Zero-Day’ Vulnerabilities

iOS 15.1 was released last week for compatible iPhone models

Highlights
  • iOS 15.1 is said to impact users with irregular battery life
  • Apple fixed some known issues and security flaws through the update
  • iOS 15.1 has security bugs that were reported to Apple months back

iOS 15.1 is resulting in issues including unresponsive user interface and irregular battery life for some iPhone users, according to a report. The iOS update was released last week to address some of the issues surfacing on earlier iOS versions. It also introduced features including SharePlay support. Alongside the issues being faced by some users, a security researcher has claimed that the iOS 15.1 update includes two unpatched ‘zero-day' vulnerabilities despite informing Apple about their existence a few months back.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes of ZDNet reports that a number of users who have updated their iPhone to iOS 15.1 are facing problems including unresponsive user interface along with lags in some areas and a very variable battery life. The iOS update is also said to have an annoying experience with Bluetooth headsets including the AirPods Pro.

The author also notes that the ‘Unlock With Apple Watch' feature that Apple fixed in iOS 15.0.1 is still giving an unpleasant experience as it unlocks the iPhone when looking at the screen without wearing the mask. This is unlike the original purpose of the feature that was essentially to allow users to unlock their iPhone with an Apple Watch when wearing a face mask.

In some cases, Kingsley-Hughes also noticed that the iPhone in his pocket automatically gets unlocked through the Apple Watch.

Alongside the issues covered by Kingsley-Hughes, security researcher Denis Tokarev has tweeted to claim that iOS 15.1 includes two unpatched ‘zero-day' vulnerabilities. These security issues have been in Apple's knowledge for more than seven months, the researcher claimed.

Both the serious-looking vulnerabilities are said to allow apps including Facebook and TikTok to track and profile users and to gain access to sensitive user data, without receiving any explicit consent from the users.

Tokarev publicly disclosed the flaws through a detailed blog post in September after not receiving any formal response from Apple. Last month, he, however, apparently got the company's commitment to fix the issues last month. Apple has not yet patched the reported flaws, though.

Interestingly, iOS 15.1 was the third iOS update and the ninth release in the series since the researcher first informed Apple about the existence of the security issues in March, as reported by Forbes.

Although Apple did not work on the issues reported by Tokarev, it did patch a few security loopholes in iOS 15.1 that was released alongside iPadOS 15.1. The patched issues are detailed on the security page.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for a comment on the bugs affecting iPhone users and the security issues exist within iOS 15.1. This article will be updated when the company responds.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 15.1, iOS, Apple iPhone, iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Can AI-Based Solutions Help Mitigate The Climate Change Crisis?

Related Stories

iOS 15.1 Resulting in Unresponsive Interface for Some iPhone Users, Carries 2 ‘Zero-Day’ Vulnerabilities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Teardown Gives Us a Glimpse of Its Internals
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. Vivo V23e Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' Feature May Get Indefinite Time Limit
  7. Edward Snowden Warns Against Betting Big on Dog Coin Clone Like Shiba Inu
  8. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 11 Series Said to Be Rebranded as Xiaomi 11i for India
  10. Elon Musk Says 'Much Respect' for Starlink India Director Sanjay Bhargava
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Thinks Crypto's Anonymous Nature Can Be Worked Around
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Teardown Videos Reveal Extensive Heat Dissipation, Poor Placement of mmWave Antenna
  3. iOS 15.1 Resulting in Unresponsive Interface for Some iPhone Users, Carries 2 ‘Zero-Day’ Vulnerabilities
  4. Grammys to Release NFTs Celebrating Music Artists for Three Years
  5. Redmi K40S Reportedly Cancelled by Xiaomi, Redmi K50 Series in Development
  6. NASA Shares Image of Helix Nebula, a Giant Eye in Sky
  7. Amazon Alexa Users to Lose Email Access, Third-Party Package Tracking From November 8
  8. MacBook Pro 2021 Models Battery Capacities, Repairability Revealed via iFixit Teardown
  9. Virtual Reality for Training: Companies Moving in Direction of Hiring, Onboarding New Employees With VR
  10. Burger King Partners With Robinhood to Reward Customers in DOGE, Ether, or Bitcoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com