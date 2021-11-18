Technology News
iOS 15.1.1 Released for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Series; Brings Call Drop Improvements

iOS 15.1.1 is rolling out only to iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max models.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 November 2021 12:27 IST
iOS 15.1.1 update size is listed to be at 1.44GB

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 and later models are receiving iOS 15.1.1
  • This update should be installed using strong Wi-Fi connection
  • iPhone 12 and later users are recommended to do a backup

Apple has released the iOS 15.1.1 update for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users. The release note states that the update improves call-drop performance on the mentioned iPhone models. This update, therefore, is rolling out only to iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. Apple notes on its support page that the other iPhones are not eligible for this update. This is a small update that only focuses on improving the calling performance on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 range.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series users are receiving the iOS 15.1.1 update via the OTA update. The update has arrived on one of our iPhone 13 units. The size of the update is listed to be 1.44GB. It is recommended that all users update to the latest software using a strong Wi-Fi connection. Also, ensure that you do a backup before you begin the installation process.

As mentioned, the release note of the latest iOS 15.1.1 update is very brief. It simply states that the update ‘improves call-drop performance on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models'. For those who haven't received the update yet, can check for it manually by going into Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” situated at the bottom of the page.

Apple is also said to be working on the next iOS 15.2 update, meant for all compatible iPhone users. The Cupertino giant recently released the third beta for iOS 15.2 to developers for testing purposes. The update allows Apple Music users to search within playlists. It has also added a new Macro Control toggle in Camera settings, and Apple has even clarified the iCloud Private Relay wording in iOS 15.2 beta 3.

iOS 15.1.1, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iOS
Tasneem Akolawala
