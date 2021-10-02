Technology News
iPhone 13 ‘Unlock With Apple Watch’ Issue Fix Rolls Out With iOS 15.0.1 Update

Apple says the iOS 15.0.1 update also fixes a Settings app issue that incorrectly displayed an alert that storage is full.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 October 2021 09:25 IST
iPhone 13 ‘Unlock With Apple Watch’ Issue Fix Rolls Out With iOS 15.0.1 Update

iOS 15.0.1 update can be installed by going to Settings > General > Software Update

Highlights
  • iOS 15.0.1 brings a fix for an audio meditation issue on Apple Watch
  • iOS 15.0.1 update can be installed on iPhone 6s and later phones
  • Apple’s latest iOS update largely focuses on bug fixes

iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 updates have rolled out for compatible iPhone and iPad users with important fixes. Notably, it brings a fix for the issue wherein some users could not unlock their iPhone 13 with their Apple Watch. The update comes just weeks after the release of iOS 15 software that brought along many notable changes including SharePlay and Focus alongside upgraded FaceTime and messaging experiences. iOS 15.0.1 is a small-point upgrade that just includes crucial fixes for bugs reported by users.

Apple's latest iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 fixes the issue with the Unlock with Apple Watch feature on iPhone 13 units. The tech giant had published a support page acknowledging the issue and had said that a fix will roll out soon. The bug showed some users an error that read ‘Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch' if they tried to unlock their iPhone while wearing a face mask. Some users were not able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch feature as well. At the time, Apple advised users to turn off the feature till the fix is rolled out. It now says that the iOS 15.0.1 upgrade should fix the issue.

Apart from this, Apple says that the iOS 15.0.1 update also fixes a Settings app issue that incorrectly displayed an alert that said the iPhone's storage is full. It also reportedly fixes a bug that led to audio meditations unexpectedly starting a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers.

iOS 15.0.1 update is compatible with iPhone 6s and later models, while the iPadOS 15.0.1 if for iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Eligible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users can download iOS/ iPadOS 15.0.1 on their devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The update will also automatically be downloaded if you have already chosen that option on your Apple device.

Comments

Further reading: iOS 15.0.1, iPadOS 15.0.1, Apple, iPhone 13
Tasneem Akolawala
iPhone 13 ‘Unlock With Apple Watch’ Issue Fix Rolls Out With iOS 15.0.1 Update
