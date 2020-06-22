Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • WWDC 2020 Rumours: iOS 14 to Bring Redesigned Home Screen, macOS 10.16 May Be Called ‘Big Sur’

WWDC 2020 Rumours: iOS 14 to Bring Redesigned Home Screen, macOS 10.16 May Be Called ‘Big Sur’

Apple is rumoured to bring iOS 14 with support for homescreen widgets and an upgraded app grid.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2020 16:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WWDC 2020 Rumours: iOS 14 to Bring Redesigned Home Screen, macOS 10.16 May Be Called ‘Big Sur’

Apple is hosting its WWDC 2020 keynote at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) today

Highlights
  • iPhoneOS isn’t likely to be the name of the next-gen iOS
  • Apple is rumoured to bring redesigned Sidecar on iPadOS
  • WWDC 2020 is said to have no hardware announcements

While Apple is ready to begin WWDC 2020 online event later today, the rumour mill has churned out the last minute rumours to suggest what all we would see during the virtual conference. One of the key speculations is around the next version of macOS, which is said to be called “Big Sur”. The new iOS update, which was recently rumoured to debut as iPhoneOS, is rumoured to launch officially as iOS 14. You can also expect some new developments pertaining specifically to watchOS and tvOS updates.

A tipster on Weibo claims that Apple won't rename iOS to iPhoneOS. This suggests that the new iOS update would debut as iOS 14. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has also mentioned in a tweet that the new iOS update will be called iOS 14 and not the recently rumoured iPhoneOS.

The next-generation iOS version is said to include a redesigned interface that would bring widgets to the home screen and feature an upgraded app grid. The incoming call interface on the new iOS update will also no longer be forced to a full-screen view, as per the tipster. This indicates that users would finally get the option to set a banner alert style for incoming call alerts. The experience would be in line with how you handle incoming calls on an Android 10 phone when its screen is unlocked.

In addition to the new iOS additions, the tipster on Weibo mentions that Apple will bring a new iPadOS update with a redesigned Sidecar feature that was introduced last year to let users transform their iPad into a second display for their Mac computers.

Apple would also let iPad users receive an upgraded handwriting input through the new iPadOS update. There may be handwriting recognition as a system-wide input method.

The tipster also says that Mac users will get macOS Big Sur as an upgrade to the macOS 10.15 Catalina. Big Sur is the mountainous section of the Central Coast of California.

The new macOS update is also said to bring a completely redesigned UI as well as an updated Safari browser. Gurman in a tweet has presumed that there would be new iCloud Keychain integration, translation support, voice search, improved tabs, and a guest mode as some of the new Safari features.

We already know that macOS is likely to get support for ARM-based Mac machines that are speculated to debut next year. A report by MacRumors has highlighted that Apple has fined a trademark for the term “Apple Rosetta” in Japan. Rosetta was earlier the name for an emulation layer developed by Apple to let developers move from PowerPC to Intel hardware. It is likely that the company would use the same name for a new emulation system that may enable developers to test their apps on an ARM environment, ahead of the actual launch of ARM-based Mac machines.

The tipster on Weibo has also mentioned that there would be the new watchOS update with new watchfaces and features including sleep monitoring and hand washing. Further, there would be improved iMessage support across all Apple platforms. This could give a tough fight to messaging apps including WhatsApp.

Apple is also said to bring the new tvOS version with an enhanced HomeKit integration. Apple TV devices running the latest tvOS are already capable of controlling HomeKit-based smart home devices. However, there is currently no dedicated Home app on tvOS to adjust settings of the connected devices. This is unlike iOS, iPadOS, and macOS that all have a Home app for HomeKit hardware.

Aside from the tipster providing the details on Weibo, other sources on the Web, including tipster Jon Prosser, have claimed that Apple won't launch any new hardware at WWDC 2020. The company was earlier speculated to unveil its new iMac at the event. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his note reportedly predicted that the redesigned iMac would debut in the third quarter (sometime between July and September).

It is likely that Apple may give a glimpse at the new iMac during the keynote presentation at WWDC 2020 later today and announce its shipments for the third quarter. This could be something similar to how the company unveiled its HomePod at WWDC back in 2017, but made it available at a later point.

The WWDC 2020 keynote will take place at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) today. Stay tuned with Gadgets 360 to catch the action live.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WWDC 2020, WWDC, iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, macOS 10.16, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme C11 Specifications, Design Tipped in Leaked Poster, May Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras

Related Stories

WWDC 2020 Rumours: iOS 14 to Bring Redesigned Home Screen, macOS 10.16 May Be Called ‘Big Sur’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  2. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  3. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
  4. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  5. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  6. Realme X3 Series Teased to Sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM Tipped
  7. Realme C11 Specifications and Design Tipped in Leaked Poster
  8. Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch With 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Living With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: It Grows on You
  10. Asus ROG Phone 2 to Go Back on Sale in India With Revised Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Android's Nearby Sharing Feature May Be Coming to Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS
  2. WWDC 2020 Rumours: iOS 14 to Bring Redesigned Home Screen, macOS 10.16 May Be Called ‘Big Sur’
  3. Realme C11 Specifications, Design Tipped in Leaked Poster, May Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
  4. Apple's ARM-Based Chip to First Launch on 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro, New iMac: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Realme Watch Update Brings Message Notification Management, Battery Life Improvements
  6. Amazfit Stratos 3 With Up to 14-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched in India
  7. Trump to Order New Restrictions on H-1B Visas by Monday
  8. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price in India Increased, Sale to Resume From Today on Flipkart
  9. WWDC 2020: Apple Expected to Sell Developers on Building New Apps Amid Pushback
  10. Perry Mason HBO: How to Watch in India, Review, Trailer, Cast, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com