As per Apple developer support page, iOS 14 is being used in 81 percent of all devices launched in the last four years. Out of these, 17 percent of phones are running iOS 13 while the remaining two percent are on an older iOS version. Out of all the iPhone models being used, 72 percent are running iOS 14 while 18 percent are running iOS 13. The remaining 10 percent are running iOS 12 or older.

Apple also shared statistics for iPadOS adoption, stating that 75 percent of iPad models that were launched in the last four years are running iPadOS 14. iPadOS 13 is being used by 22 percent of users and the remaining three percent are on an older iPadOS verison. Overall, 61 percent of all iPad models being used are running iPadOS 14 while 21 percent are on iPadOS 13. Others are on an older version of iPadOS.

Apple released iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for the public back in September and considering a time period of just three months, the adoption rate is quite impressive. This is probably due to the new features that the Cupertino company introduced with iOS 14 like widgets, improved Siri support, various accessibility features, App library and more. Apple has also been releasing frequent updates for iOS 14 with the latest being iOS 14.3.

There was no update on adoption numbers last year from Apple.

