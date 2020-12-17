Technology News
iOS 14 Now Running on 81 Percent of iPhone Models Released in Last Four Years, Apple Says

iOS 14 was introduced in September, bringing several new features such as widgets, App library, improved Siri, and more.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 December 2020 13:55 IST
iOS 14.3 is the latest version of iOS available to the public

Highlights
  • iOS 14 is running on 72 percent of all iPhone models out there
  • iPadOS 14 is running on 75 percent of iPad models from last 4 years
  • Apple did not share these numbers last year

iOS 14 is now running on 81 percent of all iPhone models introduced in the last four years, Apple has shared on its developer support page. Apple also shared iPadOS usage numbers on the page, as measured on December 15. It also states that only two percent of iPhone users are on iOS 12 or older versions. Overall, out of all the iPhone models out there, 72 percent use iOS 14. Apple introduced iOS 14 to the public in September.

As per Apple developer support page, iOS 14 is being used in 81 percent of all devices launched in the last four years. Out of these, 17 percent of phones are running iOS 13 while the remaining two percent are on an older iOS version. Out of all the iPhone models being used, 72 percent are running iOS 14 while 18 percent are running iOS 13. The remaining 10 percent are running iOS 12 or older.

Apple also shared statistics for iPadOS adoption, stating that 75 percent of iPad models that were launched in the last four years are running iPadOS 14. iPadOS 13 is being used by 22 percent of users and the remaining three percent are on an older iPadOS verison. Overall, 61 percent of all iPad models being used are running iPadOS 14 while 21 percent are on iPadOS 13. Others are on an older version of iPadOS.

Apple released iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for the public back in September and considering a time period of just three months, the adoption rate is quite impressive. This is probably due to the new features that the Cupertino company introduced with iOS 14 like widgets, improved Siri support, various accessibility features, App library and more. Apple has also been releasing frequent updates for iOS 14 with the latest being iOS 14.3.

There was no update on adoption numbers last year from Apple.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Apple, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, iPhone
