iOS 14 Rumours: New Fitness App WIth Guided Videos, Improved Messages App, OCR Function for Apple Pencil

WWDC may be a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 10 March 2020 14:38 IST
Early rumours seem to suggest that some big changes are coming to iOS 14

Highlights
  • A new fitness app is rumoured to be included with iOS 14
  • Messages could get mentions, retractable messages
  • PencilKit should be getting a new OCR feature

We're still a couple of months away from WWDC, Apple's annual developer conference, where we'll most likely see the next versions of iOS and other Apple software unveiled. Whether Apple will have to cancel its usual live event this year due to Coronavirus concerns is still to be seen, but we should expect an announcement about dates and plans soon. As for iOS 14, fresh rumours suggest that Apple might introduce a new fitness app, which could allow users to download guided training videos to help with workouts. Another rumour suggests that we could get a new and improved Messages app, with the ability to add mentions and recall sent messages. In addition, the Apple Pencil could also be getting some new tricks in the next version of iPadOS, with OCR capacities to convert hand-written words into typed text.

Starting with the new fitness app, MacRumours reports that it should work across devices including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Codenamed ‘Seymour,' the final name could be Fit or Fitness, and it is said to complement the current Activity app. The main purpose of it, according to the report, is to let users download and watch fitness-related videos to help guide them through workout routines. There could be a gallery of different workout routines which would be available on the Apple Watch, while the videos themselves could be viewed on an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. At this point, it appears as though the workout videos would be available as free downloads, with no in-app purchases. The report states that while Apple seems to be working on this, there's no guarantee that it will be available with the first versions of iOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14.

Apple's Messages app is also said to be getting a slight overhaul in terms of functionality. MacRumours reports that Apple is currently testing some new features internally which include a Slack-like mention feature. This means you should be able to tag any person in a group chat using the ‘@‘ symbol. This could allow users to mute notifications for busy chats and only be alerted if someone specifically mentions them. Another feature rumoured to be in the works would allow users to recall messages after sending them, although it's still unclear whether there's a time limit and how exactly it might work.

At last year's WWDC, Apple introduced PencilKit so developers can add Apple Pencil features and functionality to their apps. This year, we might get a new OCR feature for the Apple Pencil which would allow iPads to convert handwritten notes into typed text, according to this report. The feature is said to be able to work with any text input field. Once again, it's unclear whether this will actually make it to next version of iPadOS, or if it will come later as part of a smaller update, if at all.

A month ago, we caught a glimpse of the new multitasking layout that's rumoured to hit iOS 14. From what we know so far, iOS 14 should be compatible with all iPhone models that currently support iOS 13.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 14, WWDC 2020, iPhone
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

