iOS 14 has been released for all iPhone and iPad users earlier this week, and one of the new features includes the ability to change the default browser and mail app settings. However, a new bug has now been seen that resets Mail and Safari as default mail and browsers apps after reboot. This is affecting both iPad and iPhone users and we can confirm that two iOS 14 handsets owned by Gadgets 360 team members are also experiencing the same issue.

The new Apple software released ahead of the anticipated iPhone 12 line-up this year brings a lot of changes, including the ability to change the default browser to Google Chrome from the default Safari browser that comes bundled in. This can be done by going into Settings > Chrome > Default Browser App. Once this change is made, all links will automatically open on Google Chrome instead of Safari. This is a welcome change for all Chrome fans. However a new bug reportedly resets this default setting every time a user reboots their iPhone or iPad. After the reboot, links again start opening on Safari browser on iPhone and iPads, a change that shouldn't happen in an ideal scenario. This bug was first spotted by 9to5Mac.

Several users on Twitter have also reported of facing the same issue, and two iPhone users on the Gadgets 360 team are also facing this problem. The same thing happens when you switch the default mail app from Mail to Outlook. The default setting works fine till the iPhone or iPad battery dies or an intentional reboot is done. That's when all of those manually tweaked settings are erased, and the device is reset to its default settings. After the reboot, all new mails are redirected to the first-party Mail app once again.

This is most likely a software bug that should most probably be fixed in the next software update by Apple.

