iOS 14 Will Support All iPhone Models That Run iOS 13, Including iPhone 6s Series: Report

Apple will reportedly provide iOS 14 as the last major update on the iPhone 6s series and the iPhone SE.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 June 2020 12:28 IST
iOS 14 Will Support All iPhone Models That Run iOS 13, Including iPhone 6s Series: Report

Apple is hosting its WWDC on June 22 where we expect the formal launch of iOS 14

Highlights
  • iOS 14 compatible devices list could include iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 7 series will reportedly receive updates until iOS 16
  • Apple is likely to release a beta version of iOS 14 following its launch

Apple will reportedly support iOS 14 for all iPhone models that can run iOS 13. This suggests that the Cupertino giant wouldn't make any changes in the list of compatible devices for the next iOS version from what it offered last year. The new development is, of course, good news for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus users as they both were launched with iOS 9 in September 2015. Apple is hosting its WWDC event later this month where we're likely to get an official word on the compatibility of iOS 14.

Israeli website The Verifier, on the basis of the early development code of iOS 14 and citing a person familiar with the development, wrote that the next iOS version will be compatible with all the iPhone models that were supported by iOS 13. The list includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. The list also includes the newer devices, namely the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE (2020), as well as the seventh-generation iPod touch.

The report also mentions that iOS 14 will be the last major update for the iPhone 6s series and the iPhone SE, while the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will receive two additional updates after iOS 14. This suggests that the iPhone 7 series may be eligible for even iOS 16 in 2022.

Apple hasn't provided any details about iOS 14. However, the company is expected to announce the new operating system for its mobile devices at WWDC 2020 on June 22.

If the rollout proceeds as in the past, then iOS 14 would initially be offered in a beta version after the WWDC announcement later this month. It will then reach the stable release stage later this year — during the iPhone 12 launch, looking at the rollout in previous years.

An earlier report claimed that iOS 14 will come with a new Clips feature that would let users preview or test applications before installing them on their devices. The new iOS version is also rumoured to come with an enhanced iCloud Keychain and include redesigned wallpaper settings.

Apple is likely to detail all these features alongside announcing iOS 14 at WWDC 2020 later this month. The annual developer conference will be all virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be accessible to all developers for free.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: iOS 14 compatibility, iOS 14, iOS, Apple, WWDC 2020
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Takes Down White Nationalist and Fake Antifa Accounts
Honor Play 4 Will Come With Infrared Camera to Measure Body Temperature, Company Claims

