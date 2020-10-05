Technology News
loading

iOS 14 Battery Drain Issue Acknowledged by Apple, But No Quick and Easy Fix in Place Yet

Apple has called the problem “increased battery drain” in a support document.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 October 2020 15:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iOS 14 Battery Drain Issue Acknowledged by Apple, But No Quick and Easy Fix in Place Yet

Several iPhone users have reported battery performance issues after updating to iOS 14

Highlights
  • Apple has released a support document to provide a workaround
  • It talks about erasing content from your iPhone
  • Apple brought iOS 14.0.1, but that update didn’t resolve battery drain

Apple has published a support document on its website that provides a workaround for fixing poor battery performance after updating to iOS 14. The new document comes just after the Cupertino company saw several users reporting battery life issues even after updating their iPhone to iOS 14.0.1. Instead of directing affected users to turn off or on any particular settings, Apple said in the document that erasing all content and settings from the iPhone running on iOS 14 might help reviving its battery life.

The support document lists seven issues that users might have faced after installing iOS 14.0 and watchOS 7.0. While the six initial issues are related to the missing health and workout data as well as inaccuracy of the data available on the Fitness app or Health app, the seventh issue mentioned in the document is specifically related to the “increased battery drain” problem. This seems to be quite a big issue, if we look at user complaints on social media.

 

Apple has noted in the document that if you are amongst the affected users and experiencing “two or more” of the listed issues, you need to unpair your iPhone and your Apple Watch, back up to iCloud, and erase all content stored on your iPhone. After that, the company has recommended restoring your iPhone and Apple Watch from the recent backups.

This is not the first time that Apple is facing complaints around battery performance through its new iOS release. It saw similar issues with some of the big iOS updates in the past as well. However, it seems a little interesting that the company wasn't able to address the battery draining — as well as the health and workout data related issues — despite bringing iOS 14.0.1 as a bug fix update.

That said, Apple may soon release iOS 14.0.2 to natively fix the battery problem. If you have, however, not yet updated to iOS 14, it is best to wait for some days until the issues reported publicly are fixed.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 14, watchOS 7.0, iOS 14.0.1, Apple, iOS
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iOS 14: How to Use Translate App for Fast Offline Translations 

Related Stories

iOS 14 Battery Drain Issue Acknowledged by Apple, But No Quick and Easy Fix in Place Yet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Front Camera Features Hinted at in Teaser Video
  2. Oppo A15 to Launch Soon in India, Amazon Teaser Reveals
  3. Paytm Launches Mini App Store for Indian Developers
  4. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  5. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Set to Launch in India Tomorrow
  7. Flipkart Announces The Big Billion Days Sale Dates
  8. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. PUBG Mobile Hit By DDoS Attack, Some Players Getting Disconnected
  10. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Birdwatch Is a New Tool to Combat Misinformation on the Social Network
  2. Free Guy Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Takes Over a Video Game in New Movie
  3. OnePlus Buds Z Set to Launch Alongside OnePlus 8T on October 14
  4. Google Camera on Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 Turns Off Face Retouching By Default; Brings List of New Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Camera Offers Good Color Rendering, Poor Medium-Range Zoom Shots: DxOMark
  6. Microsoft Plans to Build 3 New Data Centres in Greece, Invest in Country’s Cloud Services
  7. Oppo A73 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled, a Rebranded Version of Oppo F17
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2 Starts Receiving New Update With September Patch, Bug Fixes
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE India Launch Set for Tuesday
  10. Google Maps to Make Live View Available for iPhone Users for Better Location Sharing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com