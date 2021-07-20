Technology News
iOS 14.7 Released With MagSafe Battery Pack Support, Apple Brings watchOS 7.6 and tvOS 14.7 as Well

iOS 14.7 update also fixes bugs affecting Apple Music, Battery service message, and Braille displays.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 July 2021 18:49 IST
Apple has brought iOS 14.7 with a list of new features and bug fixes

Highlights
  • iOS 14.7 is now out for download on compatible iPhone models
  • The iOS update allows combining credit limits for Apple Card Family users
  • watchOS 7.6 expands ECG app to 30 new regions

iOS 14.7 has been released by Apple as the newest software update for all compatible iPhone models. The new iOS version comes nearly a couple of months after the release of iOS 14.6 that was released in May. The iOS 14.7 update brings support for the MagSafe Battery Pack and includes a list of improvements. Alongside the iOS update, Apple has brought watchOS 7.6 and tvOS 14.7 as two of its new software releases. The watchOS update particularly brings support for the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications to 30 additional regions.

iOS 14.7: What's new?

One of the biggest changes that iOS 14.7 brings is support for MagSafe Battery Pack that was launched earlier this month. The software addition is available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini. It is meant to essentially provide battery status of the MagSafe Battery Pack on the home screen of your iPhone.

The iOS 14.7 update also upgrades the Home app with the ability to manage timers on the HomePod. It also includes an updated podcasts library to let you choose to see all shows or only shows that you follow.

Apple has also introduced an Apple Card Family feature through iOS 14.7 to let you combine credit limits and share co-owned accounts with existing Apple Card users. The update also expands air quality information in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain.

In addition to the new features, iOS 14.7 fixes some known bugs. These include the one making share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music and the other one unexpectedly stopping Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback. There is also a fix for the bug that was making the battery service message disappear after rebooting some iPhone 11 models. Further, the update addresses a problem in which Braille displays were showing invalid information while composing Mail messages.

There may also be some security fixes as a part of the iOS 14.7 update that are yet to be detailed on the company's security page.

Apple may have released iOS 14.7 as its last update in the iOS 14 family as it is working towards bringing iOS 15 in the coming future. The new iOS version was unveiled at WWDC last month with a series of FaceTime and iMessage features.

watchOS 7.6, tvOS 14.7: What's new?

Apple has brought support for the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications to 30 additional regions. The ECG app is notably compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and later versions. You can look at the support regions by visiting the feature availability webpage on the Apple site.

Specifically for Apple TV users, the Cupertino company has brought tvOS 14.7 with “general performance and stability improvements”.

iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, tvOS 14.7: How to download

You can download iOS 14.7 on an iPhone or iPod touch model that is eligible for iOS 14. You can download the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update from your device.

For the watchOS 7.6 update, your Apple Watch should be compatible with watchOS 7 and newer versions. You can download the update if it's compatible by going to the My Watch tab from the Watch app connected on your Apple device. Alternatively, you can download the update directly from your Apple Watch.

Apple TV users can look for downloading tvOS 14.7 on their device by going to Settings > System > Software Update. It will also reach compatible devices if automatic updates are enabled from the user side.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, tvOS 14.7, iOS, watchOS, tvOS, Apple

Further reading: iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, tvOS 14.7, iOS, watchOS, tvOS, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
