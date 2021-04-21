Technology News
loading

iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5 Out Next Week

Your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV are getting new updates.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 April 2021 00:22 IST
iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5 Out Next Week

Photo Credit: Apple

Highlights
  • Developer betas have been out for a while
  • No exact release date has been revealed yet
  • PS5, Xbox Series S/X controller support everywhere

New iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV updates are coming very soon. On Tuesday, buried in its announcements, Apple revealed that the next versions of all its operating systems — iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 — will be available next week. There's no word on an exact release date for any of them, but there's not too long of a wait to be honest. Apple has yet to give us details on what to expect, though we do know a little about them thanks to ongoing beta programmes.

With iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, iPhone owners will be able to unlock their mobiles using a paired Apple Watch. This is an especially useful feature for many during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as you won't have to take off your mask to unlock your iPhone.

The other big think is a do-not-track facility that will force apps to ask users whether they want to be tracked. This will be available on all new Apple software updates.

Additionally, iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 will bring a revamped Apple Podcasts app with support for podcast channels, and an updated Reminders app with tiny changes.

iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, and tvOS 14.5 will also include support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X controllers. On Tuesday at the Apple event, the Cupertino giant talked about how games will feel even more immersive on the upcoming iPad Pro with the M1 chip with next-gen controller support (including for haptics).

Additionally, over 200 new emoji and emoji search function are also expected with iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and macOS 11.3. Apple Fitness+ will now support AirPlay 2 on iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4. And lastly, we have support for five new languages with Apple Pencil Scribble on iPad OS 14.5.

With tvOS 14.5, Apple TV owners will be able to calibrate the colour balance of their TV display thanks to a new feature called Adjust Colour Balance. Naturally, you'll need one of the latest iPhone models as well, running on the latest iOS 14.5 update.

iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 begin rolling out next week.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS, iOS 14.5, iPadOS, iPadOS 14.5, macOS, macOS 11.3, watchOS, watchOS 7.4, tvOS, tvOS 14.5, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
iPhone 12 Series Gets New Purple Colour, AirTags Trackers With UWB Tech Launched

Related Stories

iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5 Out Next Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Unveils AirTag Trackers, New Purple Colour for iPhone 12
  2. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  3. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  4. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  5. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  6. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Get Bug-Fixing Android 11 Update
  7. The Best Movies on Netflix
  8. iPhone Editions Pay Tribute to Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Neil Armstrong, More
  9. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  10. Timex iConnect Premium Active Smartwatch Review
#Latest Stories
  1. iPad Pro With Apple M1 SoC, Mini-LED Display, 5G and Thunderbolt Support Launched
  2. iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5 Out Next Week
  3. iPhone 12 Series Gets New Purple Colour, AirTags Trackers With UWB Tech Launched
  4. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Podcast Channels Announced
  5. Apple's Spring Loaded Event Today: How to Watch Live, What's Expected
  6. Oppo Enco Buds With 8mm Drivers, 24 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  7. Google Search Will Now Showcase Pac-Man, Hello Kitty, Ultraman, More in 3D Augmented Reality
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting Camera Improvements in OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 Update in India
  9. Caviar iPhone Editions Pay Tribute to SpaceX, Blue Origins Founders Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos
  10. ‘Britcoin’: UK Sets Up Task Force for Digital Currency Backed by Bank of England
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com