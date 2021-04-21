iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5 Out Next Week

New iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV updates are coming very soon. On Tuesday, buried in its announcements, Apple revealed that the next versions of all its operating systems — iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 — will be available next week. There's no word on an exact release date for any of them, but there's not too long of a wait to be honest. Apple has yet to give us details on what to expect, though we do know a little about them thanks to ongoing beta programmes.

With iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, iPhone owners will be able to unlock their mobiles using a paired Apple Watch. This is an especially useful feature for many during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as you won't have to take off your mask to unlock your iPhone.

The other big think is a do-not-track facility that will force apps to ask users whether they want to be tracked. This will be available on all new Apple software updates.

Additionally, iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 will bring a revamped Apple Podcasts app with support for podcast channels, and an updated Reminders app with tiny changes.

iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, and tvOS 14.5 will also include support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X controllers. On Tuesday at the Apple event, the Cupertino giant talked about how games will feel even more immersive on the upcoming iPad Pro with the M1 chip with next-gen controller support (including for haptics).

Additionally, over 200 new emoji and emoji search function are also expected with iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and macOS 11.3. Apple Fitness+ will now support AirPlay 2 on iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4. And lastly, we have support for five new languages with Apple Pencil Scribble on iPad OS 14.5.

With tvOS 14.5, Apple TV owners will be able to calibrate the colour balance of their TV display thanks to a new feature called Adjust Colour Balance. Naturally, you'll need one of the latest iPhone models as well, running on the latest iOS 14.5 update.

iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 begin rolling out next week.

