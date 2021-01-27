Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4 Released With Improvements, Security Patches; HomePod Mini Gets Ultra Wideband Support

iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4 Released With Improvements, Security Patches; HomePod Mini Gets Ultra-Wideband Support

iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 carry patches three vulnerabilities that “may have been actively exploited.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 January 2021 12:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4 Released With Improvements, Security Patches; HomePod Mini Gets Ultra-Wideband Support

Apple has brought iOS 14.4 with camera and keyboard improvements for the iPhone

Highlights
  • iOS 14.4 brings smaller QR codes support to the Camera app
  • The latest iOS update also fixes keyboard lags
  • Apple has brought new Unity watch face through watchOS 7.3

Apple has released iOS 14.4 for compatible iPhone and iPod touch models. The new iOS update brings an updated Camera app that carries support for smaller QR codes. The latest software also introduces the option to classify Bluetooth devices in Settings and includes a few bug fixes. There are also patches for three vulnerabilities that might have been actively exploited. Apple iPad users have also received iPadOS 14.4 with a similar list of changes that is available for the iPhone users. Separately, Apple has released the HomePod software version 14.4 that brings the anticipated ultra-wideband (UWB) handoff feature specifically to the HomePod mini. The company has also rolled out watchOS 7.3 with the Apple Watch Unity watch face and tvOS 14.4 with security fixes and general stability improvements.

What's new in iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4

The iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 updates bring a list of improvements to the compatible iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad models. One of those improvements is smaller QR codes support for the Camera app. This will enhance the existing QR code recognition functionality of the default app. The latest software updates also include the option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings to let users identify whether headphones or the built-in speaker will be used for audio notifications.

Apple has also added a notification in iOS 14.4 that will specifically allow the iPhone 12 miniiPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max to notify users when their camera is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera.

The iOS 14.4 update also fixes an issue related to HDR photos taken using the iPhone 12 Pro. The iOS and iPadOS updates also fix the problem with the default keyboard that caused a delay in typing and showing word suggestions. There is also a fix for an issue causing the keyboard to show an incorrect language in Messages.

The latest updates also fix the problems related to the Audio stories coming from the News app in CarPlay and Switch Control in Accessibility. Further, the iOS 14.4 update addresses the issue affecting the Fitness widget that may not display updated Activity data to users.

Both new iOS and iPadOS updates also include patches that are identified under CVE-2021-1782, CVE-2021-1871, and CVE-2021-1870. Apple noted in a support page that these vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited.” All three patches are applicable to the iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and the iPod touch (7th generation).

How to download iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4

The iOS 14.4 update can be downloaded on any iPhone or the iPod touch model eligible for the iOS 14. Similarly, iPadOS 14.4 can be downloaded on the iPad models compatible with the iPadOS 14. You can download the updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update from your device.

What's new in watchOS 7.3

Apple has also released watchOS 7.3 that brings the Unity watch face, which is inspired by the colours of the Pan-African Flag. The update also brings Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers and expands the ECG app for the Apple Watch Series 4 and later to Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand. The eligible Apple Watch users in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand will also get irregular heart rhythm notifications through the latest watchOS update. Furthermore, watchOS 7.3 fixes the issue that made the Control Centre and Notification Centre unresponsive when Zoom is enabled.

The watchOS 7.3 update also patches the vulnerability tracked under CVE-2021-1782 that could be exploited by a bad actor.

How to download watchOS 7.3

Apple Watch users on watchOS 7 and later can download watchOS 7.3 by going to the My Watch tab on the Watch app available on their connected Apple device. Alternatively, the update can be downloaded directly from the Apple Watch.

What's new in HomePod Software Version 14.4

For HomePod users, Apple has released the software version 14.4 that brings ultra-wideband support to the HomePod mini. It lets users hand off music with audible, haptic, and visual effects from the connected iPhone to HomePod mini. The update also allows users to get personalised listening suggestions to their iPhone when it is next to their HomePod mini. Users can also access media controls on their iPhone without having to unlock it when they are near the HomePod mini.

Apple showed off ultra-wideband support on the HomePod mini at the time of its launch in October and promised to bring it sometime later in 2020. However, the company missed the promise by a few days and has finally accomplished it with the latest software version.

It is important to note that ultra-wideband support is limited to the HomePod mini and is not there on the original HomePod. You also need a U1-equipped iPhone model — an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 model — with the iOS 14.4 to experience the new addition.

How to download HomePod Software Version 14.4

Apple pushes software updates to its HomePod devices automatically once the connected iPhone, iPad, or Mac is updated to the latest software version. However, you can check for the update manually by going to Home Settings > Software Update from the Home app after installing the latest software on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

What's new in tvOS 14.4

The tvOS 14.4 brings general performance and stability improvements, as mentioned in the official changelog. The update also carries a patch for the vulnerability CVE-2021-1782 that might have been actively exploited.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Apple HomePod mini

Apple HomePod mini

  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks great 
  • Clean, detailed sound 
  • Excellent soundstage 
  • Works very well within the Apple ecosystem
  • Bad
  • Some connectivity issues with stereo pairing 
  • Limited smart capabilities
Read detailed Apple HomePod mini review
Model HomePod mini
Touch Pad Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, tvOS 14.4, HomePod Software Version 14.4, HomePod mini, Apple iPhone, iPhone 12, Apple, iOS, watchOS, tvOS, HomePod
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Reducing India Workforce, Unsure of Comeback

Related Stories

    iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4 Released With Improvements, Security Patches; HomePod Mini Gets Ultra-Wideband Support
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    Trending Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. TikTok, WeChat, 57 Other Apps ‘Permanently’ Banned in India: Reports
    2. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Reducing India Workforce, Unsure of Comeback
    3. Apple Rumoured to Be Working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus
    4. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
    5. Oppo A55 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
    6. FAU-G Game App is Available Now: How to Download on Android
    7. AmazonBasics 55-Inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD HDR Smart LED TV Review
    8. Motorola Edge S With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched
    9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
    10. Apple Enables Ultra-Wideband Support on HomePod Mini for Handoff Feature
    #Latest Stories
    1. Amazon to Expand Tech Hub in Boston With 3,000 New Jobs
    2. YouTube Shorts Eyes TikTok Competition With 3.5 Billion Daily Views in India
    3. iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4 Released With Improvements, Security Patches; HomePod Mini Gets Ultra-Wideband Support
    4. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Reducing India Workforce, Unsure of Comeback
    5. GameStop Rides Elon Musk Tweet to See 50 Percent Surge in Extended Trade
    6. ZTE Blade X1 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
    7. iPhone SE Plus Rumoured to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
    8. Twitter Acquires Newsletter Startup Revue, Will Eliminate Some of Its Fees to Encourage Users
    9. Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer: Disney Promises a Fantastical Southeast Asia Adventure
    10. Grindr Faces $11.7-Million Fine in Norway for Breach of Data Privacy
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com