Apple Brings iOS 14.2.1 to Address Issues With iPhone 12 Series, Fixes iPhone 12 mini Lock Screen Problem

iOS 14.2.1 isn’t available for download on older iPhone models.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 November 2020 10:50 IST
iOS 14.2.1 is exclusive to the iPhone 12 series

Highlights
  • iOS 14.2.1 update launches just a week after iPhone 12 mini debuted
  • The new update fixes an issue with MMS messages
  • iOS 14.2.1 also addresses a problem impacting MFi hearing devices

Apple has released iOS 14.2.1 specifically for the iPhone 12 series. The new iOS update carries a fix for a bug that was making the lock screen unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini. Apple has also brought a list of other bug fixes through the iOS 14.2.1 update that are only available to iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The update comes just a week after Apple started selling iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in global markets.

Unlike regular software updates that are available for a number of iPhone models, iOS 14.2.1 is exclusive to the iPhone 12 series. This means that it isn't available for download on older iPhone models.

What's new in iOS 14.2.1

The purpose of iOS 14.2.1 release is to address some of the notable issues on the iPhone 12 series. These include the recently surfaced problem that was impacting the iPhone 12 mini users by making the lock screen unresponsive. Several users complained about the issue on the Web, though Apple didn't make any acknowledgement initially. One possible workaround some affected users noticed was to not put a screen protector or a case. The issue didn't affect all iPhone 12 mini users.

ios 14 2 1 update screenshot gadgets 360 iOS 14.2.1

Apple has addressed the iPhone 12 mini lock screen problem with iOS 14.2.1

 

In addition to the fix particularly aimed at the iPhone 12 mini users, the iOS 14.2.1 update fixes an issue in which some MMS messages failed to reach their recipients. The update also addresses the problem that brought sound quality issues on Made for iPhone (MFi) hearing devices when listening to audio from an iPhone.

How to download iOS 14.2.1

You can download and install the iOS 14.2.1 update on your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure that your iPhone has a sufficient amount of charge and is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: iOS 14.2.1, iOS Update, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
