Apple has released iOS 14.2.1 specifically for the iPhone 12 series. The new iOS update carries a fix for a bug that was making the lock screen unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini. Apple has also brought a list of other bug fixes through the iOS 14.2.1 update that are only available to iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The update comes just a week after Apple started selling iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in global markets.

Unlike regular software updates that are available for a number of iPhone models, iOS 14.2.1 is exclusive to the iPhone 12 series. This means that it isn't available for download on older iPhone models.

What's new in iOS 14.2.1

The purpose of iOS 14.2.1 release is to address some of the notable issues on the iPhone 12 series. These include the recently surfaced problem that was impacting the iPhone 12 mini users by making the lock screen unresponsive. Several users complained about the issue on the Web, though Apple didn't make any acknowledgement initially. One possible workaround some affected users noticed was to not put a screen protector or a case. The issue didn't affect all iPhone 12 mini users.

Apple has addressed the iPhone 12 mini lock screen problem with iOS 14.2.1

In addition to the fix particularly aimed at the iPhone 12 mini users, the iOS 14.2.1 update fixes an issue in which some MMS messages failed to reach their recipients. The update also addresses the problem that brought sound quality issues on Made for iPhone (MFi) hearing devices when listening to audio from an iPhone.

How to download iOS 14.2.1

You can download and install the iOS 14.2.1 update on your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure that your iPhone has a sufficient amount of charge and is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

