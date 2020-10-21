Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 Released With 10 Bit HDR Video Playback, Edit Support for Earlier Models

iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 Released With 10-Bit HDR Video Playback, Edit Support for Earlier Models

The latest iOS update doesn’t address the battery draining issue on the iPhone that was introduced with iOS 14.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 October 2020 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 Released With 10-Bit HDR Video Playback, Edit Support for Earlier Models

Apple has brought the new iOS update just ahead of the iPhone 12 series sale

Highlights
  • iOS 14.1 brings 10-bit HDR video recording to iPhone 8 and later models
  • The iOS update also brings fixes for the home screen and Mail app
  • iPadOS 14.1 also addresses an list of issues on the iPad

Apple has released iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 as the latest improvement-focussed updates for compatible iPhone and iPad models. The new updates come less than a month after the company rolled out iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 as the early bug fix releases post the debut of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Alongside various improvements and bug fixes, the iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 bring 10-bit HDR video playback and edit support to existing iPhone and iPad models.

What's new in iOS 14.1

As per the changelog provided by Apple, iOS 14.1 adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in the Photos app for the iPhone 8 and later models. It makes sense as the iPhone 12 series brings 10-bit HDR video recording and while enabling the same experience isn't possible probably due to hardware limitations, existing iPhone users will now be able to watch and edit videos they receive from the latest iPhone models.

Aside from the newly added 10-bit HDR video support, the update fixes the problem that was causing some widgets, folders, and icons to appear in reduced size on the home screen. It also addresses the issue where dragging widgets on the home screen could remove apps from folders. The update also fixes the issues where emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias and incoming calls were prevented from displaying region information.

ios 14 1 update screenshots gadgets 360 iOS 14.1 iOS

iOS 14.1 brings a list of improvements and bug fixes

 

The iOS 14.1 update also brings a fix for the issue that was resulting in the lock screen emerging call button to overlap with the text input box when zoomed display mode was enabled alongside an alphanumeric passcode. Similarly, the update fixes the Calculator app for the issue that could prevent zeros from appearing on the screen. There is also a fix for the issue that was restricting users to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist.

Apple has also resolved an issue that was temporarily reducing streaming video resolution at the start of playback. The update also addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable. Additionally, there are improvements towards Ubiquiti wireless access points' compatibility.

The latest iOS update also fixes a couple of problems related to the Apple Watch. In one case, some users were prevented from setting up a family member's Apple Watch, while in the other one, the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app.

That said, the iOS 14.1 update doesn't address the known battery drain issue that was introduced with the release of iOS 14. Apple even acknowledged the issue publicly and provided a workaround — which was to restore your iPhone after completely erasing all its content stored.

The release of iOS 14.1 comes just ahead of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sale that is beginning in the US and other key markets from Friday, October 23. The new iPhone models are debuting in India on October 30, though. Apple is likely to ship the iPhone 12 series with iOS 14.1 out-of-the-box.

What's new in iPadOS 14.1

Just like the iOS 14.1 update, iPadOS 14.1 also includes fixes for the issues related to widgets, folders, and icons on the home screen, Mail app, music library, video playback, and the Files app. It also brings 10-bit HDR video playback and editing support to the Photos app for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) and later, iPad Pro 11‑inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, and the iPad mini (5th generation). Moreover, the iPadOS 14.1 update comes on the heels of the iPad Air (2020) availability that is set alongside the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sale. The new iPad Air is expected to ship running the latest iPadOS update.

How to download iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1

To download iOS 14.1 on your iPhone or iPod touch or iPadOS 14.1 on your iPad, make sure the device has a sufficient amount of battery and is connected to a Wi-Fi network. You can then begin the download process by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Moreover, the updates are available for all iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad models that are compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1, iOS update, iOS, iPadOS, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles, Laptops, Electronics on Last Day
iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 Released With 10-Bit HDR Video Playback, Edit Support for Earlier Models
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  2. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched
  3. Reliance Jio Starts Its 5G Journey With Suite of 5G Products
  4. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  5. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  7. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  8. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  9. Sony 55X9000H 4K HDR LED Android TV Review
  10. Motorola Phone With Model Number XT2091 May Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Receiving Crucial Updates to Retain Camera Functionality
  2. iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 Released With 10-Bit HDR Video Playback, Edit Support for Earlier Models
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles, Laptops, Electronics on Last Day
  4. NASA Probe OSIRIS-REx Briefly Touches Asteroid Bennu to Collect Rare Samples
  5. Nokia 2 V Tella With Mediatek Helio A22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Netflix Reports Slowing Subscriber Growth Following Early Pandemic Boom
  7. US Seeks to Sway Brazil Telecoms on Chinese 5G With $1-Billion Deal
  8. Amazon Extends Work From Home Option Till June 30 for Employees Globally
  9. Google Faces Antitrust Lawsuit From US Justice Department, Could Lead to Company Breakup
  10. Reliance Jio Details 5G Plans at Qualcomm Event, Promises Testing at Jio Scale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com