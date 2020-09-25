Technology News
iOS 14.0.1 Update Released With Bug Fixes for Default App Settings, More

Apple has released the first update for the recently introduced iOS 14.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 25 September 2020 15:07 IST
iOS 14.0.1 brings in bug fixes for default browser settings

iOS 14.0.1 brings in bug fixes for default browser settings

Highlights
  • iOS 14’s first update has started rolling out to all eligible devices
  • It fixes a bug that would reset default Mail and Browser settings
  • iOS 14.0.1 also fixes bugs related to Wi-Fi and widgets

Apple has released iOS 14.0.1 update that fixes bugs in the operating system. The update brings fixes for default app settings, Wi-Fi connectivity, home screen widgets, and more. This is the first update for iOS 14 that was released last week. A bug in the software resulted in Safari and Mail being restored as a user's default browser and email apps after a restart despite changes made otherwise. iOS 14.0.1 fixes this issue among other changes. It is now rolling out for all eligible Apple devices.

Apple's latest update brings iPhone and iPad up to iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1.

One of the changes in the recently released iOS 14 included the ability to change the default browser from Safari. However, if you'd changed to Google Chrome, it would automatically reset this default setting every time a user rebooted their iPhone or iPad. Web links would again start opening on the Safari browser on iPhone and iPad after the reboot. The same issue happened for Mail as well.

Apple has fixed this bug in iOS 14.0.1, ensuring that users will only have to set default app preferences once, as per a report by 9to5Mac.

iOS 14.0.1 also fixes bugs related to Wi-Fi connectivity and email sending with some mail providers, as per the report. It also offers a fix for the Apple News widget that prevented images from appearing and addresses an issue that could have prevented camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

iOS 14 0.1 is rolling out to all iPhone and iPad users today. If you haven't received a notification about the update yet, you can find it by heading to Settings and then clicking on General, then Software Update.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iOS 14.0.1, iOS 14, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV, MacBook
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
