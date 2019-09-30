Technology News
loading

iOS 13 iPhone Touch ID Bug Makes It Difficult to Log Onto Third-Party Apps, Users Report

The Touch ID issue is present on iOS 13 as well as iOS 13.1 and iOS 13.1.1.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 18:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iOS 13 iPhone Touch ID Bug Makes It Difficult to Log Onto Third-Party Apps, Users Report

Apple is yet to fix the annoying Touch ID bug

Highlights
  • Multiple users on social media have reported the bug
  • It exists on all Touch ID-based iPhones that are compatible with iOS 13
  • The issue was spotted by some developers earlier

Apple released iOS 13 as its major new operating system earlier this month. While the iOS update comes with various new features, including the anticipated Dark Mode, it is being reported to have an annoying Touch ID bug that resists third-party apps to log in. Multiple users have reported the bug on social media channels. The bug seems to impact only Touch ID-based iPhone models and not any Face ID-featuring devices. Also, it is said to be present not just on iOS 13 but also on its point releases, including the latest iOS 13.1.1 update.

As noticed by multiple users on Twitter, the pop-up that asks users for Touch ID authentication doesn't appear in time after updating the devices to iOS 13. The issue, which isn't likely to be limited to any certain app and has its impact on various banking apps as well as password manager apps such as Barclays, Starling Bank, Santander, and 1Password, exists not only on the original iOS 13 release but also on iOS 13.1 and iOS 13.1.1.

"I noticed that now, on iOS 13.1, the pop up asking for Touch ID doesn't actually pop up or does after [a] certain delay. But it works, if I lay my finger on the button," one of the affected users tweeted.

In addition to users on Twitter, there are some threads covering the Touch ID issue on the Apple Communities site. Some developers also spotted its existence on the iOS 13.1 beta releases earlier this month.

As noted by 9to5Mac, the latest issue essentially makes the alert dialogue that is meant to appear after the system matches a saved fingerprint accurately invisible.

Benjamin Mayo of 9to5Mac has mentioned that the issue affects all the iOS 13-compatible iPhone models that have a Touch ID module. This means that you would notice its existence on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, or the iPhone 8 Plus. It must be noted however, that we were not able to replicate the bug. We've reached out to Apple to comment on the issue, and will update this space when we hear back. Since iPadOS is built on the same foundation as iOS, the issue may affect some iPad users as well. Nonetheless, it won't impact your experience if you have a Face ID supported device.

Apple may fix the bug through a new iOS 13 point release. Meanwhile, you can try to log in on your app by putting your finger on the home button for a longer time than usual. Another workaround could be to shake the device once.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 13, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.1.1, Touch ID, iOS, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Tencent Takes 29 Percent Stake in Games Maker Funcom
Xiaomi Says Sold Over 1.5 Million Devices Across Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com During Ongoing Festive Sales
iOS 13 iPhone Touch ID Bug Makes It Difficult to Log Onto Third-Party Apps, Users Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Tipped
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  4. Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
  5. Apple, Samsung, OnePlus Rake in Rs. 750 Crores Sales in Amazon Sale
  6. Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale Kicks Off: Check Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  7. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Air Purifier 2S Price Cut Now Live in Xiaomi Diwali Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Mix 4 Not in The Works, Mi Mix Alpha the Only Mi Mix Phone in Development: Xiaomi Executive
  2. Micromax iOne Note Launch Teased; Will Sport Dual Rear Cameras, 3,950mAh Battery
  3. Xiaomi Says Sold Over 1.5 Million Devices Across Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com During Ongoing Festive Sales
  4. iOS 13 iPhone Touch ID Bug Makes It Difficult to Log Onto Third-Party Apps, Users Report
  5. Tencent Takes 29 Percent Stake in Games Maker Funcom
  6. iPhone Lineup May Get LED-Illuminated Apple Logo, Patent Tips
  7. PM Modi Appreciates Student Idea at Singapore-India Hackathon
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus Phones Generate Rs. 750 Crores Sales in 36 Hours
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale Clocked 2x Sales Growth on Day 1, 3x Transaction Growth Marked During Early Access
  10. Facebook, WhatsApp May Soon Have to Share Messages With the UK
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.