Technology News

iOS 13’s Silence Unknown Callers Feature to Help Users Combat Spam

Silence Unknown Callers will automatically divert an unidentified caller to voicemail.

By | Updated: 4 June 2019 14:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iOS 13’s Silence Unknown Callers Feature to Help Users Combat Spam

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Maksim Petriv

Silence Unknown Callers on iOS 13 uses Siri Intelligence to identify callers

Highlights
  • iOS 13 was announced during the WWDC 2019 keynote
  • It includes a new setting to help avoid spam callers
  • It will only let callers from Contacts, Mail, Messages to ring your phone

iOS 13 will bring a number of new features and enhancements for iPhone and iPod and Apple talked about a few of them during the WWDC keynote on Monday. However, there is a one nifty little feature that wasn't highlighted by the company during the keynote but is likely to make a lot of difference to millions of iPhone users around the world. This feature is called Silence Unknown Callers. As the name suggests, the new feature is aimed at helping users avoid spam. It will be a godsend for iPhone users plagued with spam callers every day.

As per the iOS 13 features page on Apple website, Silence Unknown Callers is a new setting, which, when turned on, will use Siri intelligence to allow calls to ring your phone from numbers in your Contacts, Mail, and Messages. It will automatically send all other calls to voicemail. This will help users avoid spam and telemarketing calls. If the feature description is any indication, all non-recognised numbers will not even ring, thus providing an uninterrupted experience to the iPhone users.

Given the calls from unidentified callers are being sent to voicemail, the iPhone users will have the option and check and listen to them later to avoid missing any important calls. The setting is likely to be less useful for iPhone users, who don't use Mail as their default email client. As Siri won't have access to Gmail or Outlook data, it won't be able to recognise any professional contacts or email acquaintances whose phone number may not be saved in the phone's contacts.

It is unclear if the feature will be available globally, especially in those countries where voicemail is not a popular feature. It is possible that in such markets, Apple may provide a different implementation of Silence Unknown Callers.

No other details are known at this point, hopefully we will have a clear idea of how this works and where it is available as the first public beta version of iOS 13 is released later this month.

To recall, Apple announced the new iPadOS, watchOS 6, tvOS 13, macOS Catalina, and a new Mac Pro during the WWDC 2019 keynote. iOS 13 developer preview is available now, whereas it will reach the public this Fall.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 13, Apple, Apple iOS 13, Silence Unknown Callers, WWDC, WWDC 2019
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Launch Set for June 11, Teased to Debut With Colour Display
OnePlus 7 Gets Its First Update, Said to Improve Photo Quality; Also Adds April Security Patch, DC Dimming, and Fnatic Mode
iOS 13’s Silence Unknown Callers Feature to Help Users Combat Spam
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Review
  2. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  3. 13 Biggest New Features Coming to Your iPhone This Year
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  6. LG’s First 8K OLED TV Is Finally Ready to Reach Consumers
  7. Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch Launched in India in 2 Sizes
  8. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  9. EMUI 9.1 Beta Testing for 14 Huawei, Honor Phones Goes Live
  10. Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB Variant Price Slashed in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.