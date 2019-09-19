Technology News
iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch

iOS 13 won't be available for any iPad models since Apple is set to release iPadOS separately on September 30.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 11:23 IST
iOS 13 comes with a list of new features and optimisations

Highlights
  • iOS 13 is expected to debut at around 10am PST or 10:30pm IST today
  • Apple is releasing the latest iOS update for iPhone 6s and later
  • You can also use iTunes to download iOS 13 on your device

Apple is set to release iOS 13 today for all the compatible iPhone and iPod touch models. The latest iOS version, which was first unveiled at WWDC 2019 back in June, is so far available through public and developer betas. The iOS 13 update will bring a list of new features to compatible iPhone and iPod touch models. These majorly include a dedicated Dark Mode, new ways to edit photos and videos, and an all-new sign in for apps and websites -- formally called Sign In with Apple. On the performance front, the iOS 13 update will debut with various optimisations to improve app launch speeds and reduce app download sizes.

iOS 13 release date, time in India

At the time of launching the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models earlier this month, Apple announced September 19 as the release date of iOS 13. The new iOS version, for the first time in the company's history, won't hit any iPad models as there will be the first iPadOS version, which is scheduled for September 30. The latest iOS update will, however, be available as a free download for the iPhone 6s and later and the seventh-generation iPod touch.

Although Apple doesn't officially reveal the release time, if we look at the past records, iOS 13 should reach the compatible iPhone and iPod touch models at around 10am PST/ 1pm EST. This means the latest update should be available in India at 10:30pm IST today.

iOS 13 compatible iPhone, iPod touch models

As highlighted at WWDC 2019, iOS 13 will be available for download on all the iPhone models starting from the iPhone 6s and the seventh-generation iPod touch. The complete list of compatible iOS 13 devices includes the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, and the seventh-generation iPod touch. The new software version also comes preloaded on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

How to download iOS 13 on iPhone, iPod touch

The easiest way to download and install iOS 13 on your iPhone or iPod touch is by going through the Settings menu. We suggest you to back up your personal data before beginning the download process. Your device should also have an adequate amount of battery charge to enable the update. You can follow the steps provided below to easily download the iOS 13 update on your device.

  1. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. This will begin the process of checking for new updates on your iOS device. Once iOS 13 is available for your device, you'll see a screen to let you download the update.
  2. You need to tap Download and Install to begin the download process once the iOS 13 update reaches your device.
  3. This will begin the download process of iOS 13. The speed of the download depends on how fast your Internet connection is. Further, it is worth noting here that you need a Wi-Fi connection to start the download process as Apple doesn't allow iOS downloads over mobile data.
  4. Once the download is complete, tap Install to begin the iOS 13 installation on your device.
  5. Tap Agree when you see Apple's Terms and Conditions with respect to the new software package and its features.

Your device will restart once to complete the iOS 13 installation.

How to download and install iOS 13 via iTunes

If for some reason you don't want to download iOS 13 directly through your iOS device, Apple will let you download the update using iTunes. You need to have a PC or Mac with the latest iTunes version installed to download the iOS 13 update. Now, just follow the below steps to begin the iOS download process.

  1. Connect your iPhone or iPod touch to your computer via the Lightning cable.
  2. Open iTunes and then your device's icon will be visible near the top-left corner. Click that icon and then Summary from the left pane.
  3. You'll now find the Check for update button. Click that button to find the latest update for your device.
  4. Now, click Download and update and then follow the on-screen instructions to accomplish the iOS 13 download process.
Further reading: iOS 13, iOS, Apple
