iOS 13, iPadOS Release Date Revealed by Apple at iPhone 11 Launch Event

iOS 13 release date has been revealed, as expected, at the iPhone 11 launch event in Cupertino, California. Alongside, Apple has also announced when iPadOS will be released. Unfortunately, the release date of macOS 10.15 Catalina has not yet been detailed. To recall, all three operating systems, for mobiles and tablets, and PCs respectively, were first unveiled at WWDC 2019 back in June, and since then, the company has released public betas of iOS 13, iPadOS, and macOS 10.15 Catalina so that users can try them before taking the plunge come general availability. Read on for all the details of the OS releases, including eligible devices.

iOS 13 will be released on September 19, and users will be able to download the operating system update globally from that day itself. Eligible devices for iOS 13 are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, and the iPod touch (7th generation). Apple says that additional software features will be made available with iOS 13.1 from September 30. You can read all about the new features iOS 13 brings in our previous coverage.

iPadOS will be released on September 30, and just as with iOS 13, iPadOS will be made available for download globally on the day. Eligible devices for iPadOS are the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2. You can read all about iPadOS features in our previous coverage.