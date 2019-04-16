Technology News
  iOS 13 to Feature Dark Mode, iPad Users to Get Multi Window Support, New Undo Gesture: Report

iOS 13 to Feature Dark Mode, iPad Users to Get Multi-Window Support, New Undo Gesture: Report

16 April 2019
Apple is set to bring a system-wide Dark Mode on iOS 13, similar to what debuted on Mac last year

Highlights

iOS 13's Dark Mode is said to come with a high contrast version

iOS 13 is also said to have an upgraded Safari

Apple is also reportedly updating the Mail app by categorising emails

iOS 13 is expected to debut at Apple's WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2019 that starts on June 3. But weeks ahead of its formal announcement, key features of the new iOS version have been leaked. The next iOS build is said to bring a dedicated Dark Mode to iPhone and iPad. Also, it is claimed to enhance the existing productivity experience by adding the ability to have multiple windows and a new undo gesture specifically for iPad users. Apple is also likely to improve the "Hey Siri" rejection on iOS 13 to avoid accidental wake up instances for its voice assistant. Alongside the iOS 13 update, this year's WWDC is likely to be a place where Apple would unveil macOS 10.5, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13.

Citing people familiar with the development of iOS 13, 9to5Mac claims to have leaked major new features that Apple is probably building for its next mobile operating system. The first change in the iOS 13 is said to be the addition of Dark Mode.

We already heard the implementation of a system-wide Dark Mode for iOS devices that would be similar to what arrived on Mac machines through macOS 10.14 Mojave last year. However, the new report claims that the new Mode would be accessible through the Settings and include a high contrast version similar to what's available on macOS.

A Bloomberg report recently claimed that Apple has a multistep initiative, codenamed "Marzipan" to help developers build apps that can work on iPhone and iPad in addition to Mac machines. While the project is reportedly planned for 2021, iPad apps running on the Mac are said to use Marzipan to bring the same Dark Mode support on both systems.

Apple's iOS 13 is also said to enable multiple windows on iPad for upgraded multitasking experience. It is said that each window will also get the ability to include sheets that will initially be attached to the screen but could be detached with a drag gesture. Users would also be able to close multiple apps by flinging away their cards.

There is an undo gesture support on iOS devices that lets users revoke typing by physically shaking the device. However, since shaking an iPad looks a bit weird, iOS 13 is said to bring a new standard undo option for iPad users. The option would require you to use a three-finger tap on the keyboard area, sliding left and right to undo and redo actions on the screen.

Safari on iOS 13 is also said to be updated with a feature to automatically ask for a desktop version of websites when necessary. This would help prevent an issue where users are forced to move the user-agent to a desktop version. Further, font management on iOS 13 is also said to receive a major upgrade with a dedicated panel to manage fonts. Developers will also get a new standard font picker component, and users will be notified each time when they open a document that doesn't have available fonts.

Guilherme Rambo for 9to5Mac also mentions that the Mail app on iOS 13 will be able to organise messages into categories such as marketing, purchases, and "not important". Similarly, there will be the ability to add messages to a "read later" queue.

It is also said that Apple is aiming to bring easy collaboration to third-party document-based apps. Additionally, iOS 13 is reported to include gestures to select multiple items in table views and collection views. Users are also said to receive the ability to draw a selection by dragging multiple fingers on a list or collection of items.

Developers would be able to use a different status bar style, including light or dark, for each side of an in-app split view. Split Views on Marzipan apps based on the iPad interface that run on a Mac system will be able to resize by dragging the divider. Likewise, users would also be able to reset their position by double-clicking the divider. This sounds similar to the Split View apps on the Mac.

Apple is also said to bring iOS 13 with a redesigned Reminder app and a new volume HUD. Furthermore, the "Hey Siri" rejection for noises such as laughter will be improved, and the new iOS version would get support for keyboards and dictation, and expanded in-app printing controls.

As we mentioned, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 13 as its latest mobile platform at WWDC 2019 on June 3. The developer-centric event will also detail various machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) developments of the new iOS version.

Comments

Further reading: iOS 13, Apple iOS, iOS
