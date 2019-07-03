iOS 13 beta 3 was released today, and a bit of code digging indicates that Apple is looking to bring a new wired way to transfer data between iOS devices. Transferring data from one device to another is often a tedious process, and new assets have been discovered in the Setup app of iOS 13 beta 3 that suggests a new and easy way. The new process requires a physical cable, and this process presumably could fasten the process of data transfer.

9to5Mac did some digging into the code of iOS 13 beta 3. It found that there were some new assets in the Setup app that is required when you set up a new phone for the first time. These new assets suggest that data transfer can be done in the future using a wired cable as well. One of the assets has an image that shows two iPhone units connected together using a cable.

This image suggests that Apple is working on a new way to transfer data using a wired cable, possibly a Lightning-to-Lightning cable. Currently, there is no such cable available in the market, but Apple should hopefully introduce it with the new iPhone models this year.

Currently, Apple only offers wireless ways for data transfer between two iPhones. You can either choose to restore from iTunes backup or from iCloud backup. You can also keep the two iOS devices next to each other and log in using your Apple ID on the new phone. This will enable wireless data transfer as well.

The report notes, “We tried to make the new transfer options appear on a device running iOS 13 developer beta 3 by resetting the device and doing the setup process manually, but no new options showed up. It's possible that the new data transfer methods are not ready yet or are being worked on for unreleased devices.”

In any case, a new wired option for data transfer between iPhone models is a welcome change, and we hope it does see a commercial release soon.