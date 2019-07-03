Technology News
loading

iOS 13 Beta 3 Suggests New Wired iPhone Data Transfer Method Is in the Works

The Setup app has new assets with one image showing two iPhones connected with a cable.

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 14:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iOS 13 Beta 3 Suggests New Wired iPhone Data Transfer Method Is in the Works

Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

iOS 13 beta 3 code tips off a new feature

Highlights
  • New assets were found in the Setup app
  • One asset has an image showing two iPhones connected with a cable
  • This suggests that Apple is bringing a wired method for data transfer

iOS 13 beta 3 was released today, and a bit of code digging indicates that Apple is looking to bring a new wired way to transfer data between iOS devices. Transferring data from one device to another is often a tedious process, and new assets have been discovered in the Setup app of iOS 13 beta 3 that suggests a new and easy way. The new process requires a physical cable, and this process presumably could fasten the process of data transfer.

9to5Mac did some digging into the code of iOS 13 beta 3. It found that there were some new assets in the Setup app that is required when you set up a new phone for the first time. These new assets suggest that data transfer can be done in the future using a wired cable as well. One of the assets has an image that shows two iPhone units connected together using a cable.

This image suggests that Apple is working on a new way to transfer data using a wired cable, possibly a Lightning-to-Lightning cable. Currently, there is no such cable available in the market, but Apple should hopefully introduce it with the new iPhone models this year.

Currently, Apple only offers wireless ways for data transfer between two iPhones. You can either choose to restore from iTunes backup or from iCloud backup. You can also keep the two iOS devices next to each other and log in using your Apple ID on the new phone. This will enable wireless data transfer as well.

The report notes, “We tried to make the new transfer options appear on a device running iOS 13 developer beta 3 by resetting the device and doing the setup process manually, but no new options showed up. It's possible that the new data transfer methods are not ready yet or are being worked on for unreleased devices.”

In any case, a new wired option for data transfer between iPhone models is a welcome change, and we hope it does see a commercial release soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 13, IOS 13 Beta 3, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Mystery Space Object Probably Not Aliens
Apex Legends Introduces Ranked Leagues, Brings Tier-Based Progression, Series Rewards, Penalties, and More
iOS 13 Beta 3 Suggests New Wired iPhone Data Transfer Method Is in the Works
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets a 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Option in India
  2. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Starts Crowdfunding Its 'Mi Truck Builder' Toy in India
  4. Realme X to Launch in India on July 15, Company Confirms
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  6. Shinco SO50AS-E50 49-Inch Full-HD Smart LED TV Launched in India
  7. Vivo iQoo Neo Gaming Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 8GB RAM Unveiled
  8. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  9. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Update Brings June Security Patch and More
  10. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get June Security Update, Screen Recording Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.