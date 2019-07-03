Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Adds 'FaceTime Attention Correction' Feature to iOS 13 Beta 3 With Aim to Improve Eye Contact During FaceTime Video Calls

Apple Adds 'FaceTime Attention Correction' Feature to iOS 13 Beta 3 With Aim to Improve Eye Contact During FaceTime Video Calls

The feature is initially limited to iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 12:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Adds 'FaceTime Attention Correction' Feature to iOS 13 Beta 3 With Aim to Improve Eye Contact During FaceTime Video Calls

With the FaceTime Attention Correction feature, users look like staring directly into the camera

Highlights
  • FaceTime Attention Feature is a part of FaceTime settings
  • It is apparently not available for iPhone X and iPad Pro users
  • A developer has reported its existence on Twitter

Apple has included a 'FaceTime Attention Correction' feature to iOS 13 beta 3 that's currently available for developers. The feature is designed to improve eye contact during FaceTime Video calls. The end result makes it seem FaceTime participants are staring at the camera while they're speaking. The new development is notably available as an opt-in function, which means users can easily enable or disable it to see the changes.

Developer Mike Rundle first reported the addition of the FaceTime Attention Correction feature on Twitter. "This is a feature I predicted would be coming in 'years to come' back in 2017. Pretty astounded it's already here," he tweeted.

Rundle while making a FaceTime Video call to Apple enthusiast Will Sigmon noticed that the new feature produces his picture "looking dead" at the eye of Sigmon like he was staring at the camera. Sigmon has also shared some images on Twitter highlighting the new feature in action.

Users can enable the FaceTime Attention Correction feature by going to Settings > FaceTime after installing the latest iOS 13 developer beta 3. "Your eye contact with the camera will be more accurate during FaceTime Video calls," reads the description of the feature.

It appears that Apple is using software algorithms alongside leveraging the TrueDepth camera setup to correct eye contact during FaceTime Video calls through the latest feature. Also, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are likely to be the initial devices to support the new addition, Sigmon speculated, pointing to comments by iOS 13 beta 3 users on Reddit. This may be because of the use of Face ID v2 for enabling the feature.

We can expect Apple to expand the FaceTime Attention Correction feature to the iPhone X and the latest iPad Pro models in the coming future. However, for the time being, it appears to be limited to newer iPhone models only. Notably, iOS beta changes don't always make it to the final version, so there remains a possibility that FaceTime Attention Correction will not make it to iOS 13's general release later this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FaceTime Attention Correction, FaceTime Video, FaceTime, Apple, iOS 13 Beta 3, iOS 13
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Screen Recording Feature
Apple Adds 'FaceTime Attention Correction' Feature to iOS 13 Beta 3 With Aim to Improve Eye Contact During FaceTime Video Calls
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets a 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Option in India
  2. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Starts Crowdfunding Its 'Mi Truck Builder' Toy in India
  4. Realme X to Launch in India on July 15, Company Confirms
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  6. Shinco SO50AS-E50 49-Inch Full-HD Smart LED TV Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Offer a 'QR Code Shortcut'
  8. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  9. Hands On With the LG W10 and LG W30
  10. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Update Brings June Security Patch and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.