Apple has included a 'FaceTime Attention Correction' feature to iOS 13 beta 3 that's currently available for developers. The feature is designed to improve eye contact during FaceTime Video calls. The end result makes it seem FaceTime participants are staring at the camera while they're speaking. The new development is notably available as an opt-in function, which means users can easily enable or disable it to see the changes.

Developer Mike Rundle first reported the addition of the FaceTime Attention Correction feature on Twitter. "This is a feature I predicted would be coming in 'years to come' back in 2017. Pretty astounded it's already here," he tweeted.

Rundle while making a FaceTime Video call to Apple enthusiast Will Sigmon noticed that the new feature produces his picture "looking dead" at the eye of Sigmon like he was staring at the camera. Sigmon has also shared some images on Twitter highlighting the new feature in action.

Users can enable the FaceTime Attention Correction feature by going to Settings > FaceTime after installing the latest iOS 13 developer beta 3. "Your eye contact with the camera will be more accurate during FaceTime Video calls," reads the description of the feature.

It appears that Apple is using software algorithms alongside leveraging the TrueDepth camera setup to correct eye contact during FaceTime Video calls through the latest feature. Also, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are likely to be the initial devices to support the new addition, Sigmon speculated, pointing to comments by iOS 13 beta 3 users on Reddit. This may be because of the use of Face ID v2 for enabling the feature.

We can expect Apple to expand the FaceTime Attention Correction feature to the iPhone X and the latest iPad Pro models in the coming future. However, for the time being, it appears to be limited to newer iPhone models only. Notably, iOS beta changes don't always make it to the final version, so there remains a possibility that FaceTime Attention Correction will not make it to iOS 13's general release later this year.