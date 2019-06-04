iOS 13 is official. Apple on Monday unveiled the new version of its iOS operating system for iPhone and iPod devices — iPad is getting its own iPadOS — at its annual WWDC developer conference that kicked off in San Jose on Monday. iOS 13 will bring a number of new features and improvements, including the much-anticipated dark mode, an all new Apple Maps experience, enhancements to the Photos app, and more. iOS 13 is now available as a preview to the developers and will reach the public this Fall. The public beta versions will be available for iOS users starting next month.

Beginning with the dark mode, iOS 13 will provide a new dark colour scheme systemwide and will be available in all native applications. The developers will also be able to integrate the same in their apps as well.

Additionally, Apple is adding new enhancements to the Photos app with iOS 13. The iPhone operating system will use on-device machine learning (ML) to organise photos in the Photos app. The app will use ML to curate the entire library and highlight the photos it thinks are the best. It will also make it easier to browse and discover photos.

Image editing is also getting beefed up with iOS 13. The new operating system will use gestures to make it easier to edit photos, and will offer additional abilities like the ability to rotate videos.

“Photo editing is more comprehensive and intuitive with new tools that are easier to apply, adjust and review at a glance,” Apple said in a statement.

Privacy push is also a big part of iOS 13. In an effort to make the sign-in experience across apps and websites more secure and private, Apple is introducing Apple ID authentication, which can be used by the consumers to sign in on different apps and websites. With Apple ID authentication, Apple will just provide the app developers or website publishers with a random ID, and keep all of users' data safe with itself. In places where Apple ID authentication is not available, iOS 13 users will be able to generate a unique random email address and share it with the websites and apps. The company says it won't use the Apple ID authentication data to profile users or their activity.

Additionally, Apple Maps are getting revamped with the new iOS. The new Apple Maps will include more data, including broader road coverage, better pedestrian data, and more precise addresses. Apple is also bringing a Street View-like Look Around feature to offer high-resolution 3D view of cities. Other new titbits in the Apple Maps are Collections to share locations with friends and Favourites for easier access to frequent destinations.

New Apple Maps are now available in select cities and states in the US and will roll out across Apple's home country by the end of this year. It will expand to other countries next year.

iOS 13 will also include updated Reminders and Messages apps with new features, Siri Shortcuts with new 'Suggested Automations', improved CarPlay with new dashboard, and the ability to fully control your iOS devices with just your voice. Notes, Files, Health app are getting new features as well. The company is also adding Quick Path to its keyboard app, which is the equivalent of swipe typing on Android devices.

Lastly, Apple says iOS 13 includes a new way to package apps, which will reduce the app sizes by up to 50 percent and make app updates over 60 percent smaller. Apps will be faster to launch as well.

According to Apple, iOS 13 will be available for iPhone 6s and later devices.