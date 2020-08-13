Apple has released iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 as its new software updates for iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad devices. The latest iOS update fixes a “green tint” issue that was noticed by iPhone 11 users. Both the iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 updates also resolve a problem that could cause unneeded system data files to not be automatically deleted when storage is low. The new software updates are likely to be the last ones in the iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 series as Apple is preparing to launch iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 as its next-generation operating systems.

What's new in iOS 13.6.1

The changelog provided by Apple shows that iOS 13.6.1 fixes a “thermal management issue” that resulted in the green tint on the iPhone display for some users. It was largely noticed by iPhone 11 users — mostly when using Night Shift or while in a dark room. However, a report by MacRumors, citing user reports on its forums and Reddit, mentions that some iPhone X also noticed the strange hue on their displays. The issue cropped up after downloading iOS 13.4.1.

In addition to the green tint, Apple has addressed the issue that could cause unneeded system data files not to be automatically from the device when available storage is low. The update also fixes a problem where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users. Furthermore, Apple's security webpage shows that the update doesn't include any new vulnerability patches.

iOS 13.6.1 is available for download on compatible iPhone models with a handful of bug fixes

The iOS 13.6.1 update comes just in a month after Apple released iOS 13.6 with a setting to enable automatic update downloads on a Wi-Fi network. That update also brought “Symptoms” as a category in an updated Health app as well as included support for digital car keys.

What's new in iPadOS 13.6.1

As per the official changelog, iPadOS 13.6.1 carries a single noteworthy fix that is related to the issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted from an iPad when its storage is low. There are also unknown bug fixes.

How to download iOS 13.6.1, iPadOS 13.6.1

You can download iOS 13.6.1 on your iPhone or iPod touch or iPadOS 13.6.1 on your iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update. To begin the download, your device needs to have a sufficient amount of battery and should be connected to a Wi-Fi network. Moreover, the updates are available for all iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad models that are compatible with iOS 13 or iPadOS 13.

