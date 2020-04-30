Technology News
loading

Apple to Make It Easier to Unlock Your iPhone While Wearing a Face Mask

Apple is changing the default unlock screen behaviour to skip the Face ID screen when you are wearing a mask.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 April 2020 13:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple to Make It Easier to Unlock Your iPhone While Wearing a Face Mask

Apple is bringing the change for iPhone X and later models that have Face ID support

Highlights
  • iOS 13.5 latest beta brings passcode-entry screen when wearing a mask
  • Apple would soon bring the change to its public iOS release
  • However, it is initially limited for developers

Apple is found to have a new feature in the pipeline that will make it easier to unlock your Face ID-supporting iPhone even while wearing a face mask. The new change, which users have spotted within the latest developer beta version of iOS 13.5, essentially skips the Face ID functionality and lets you enter your passcode directly if you have a mask on your face. It is useful especially in the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has brought many changes to our lives, and one of those is the general practice of wearing face masks while stepping out of homes.

By default, the iPhone X and later models use Face ID for authentication, based on the facial data it gets from the TrueDepth camera. Users also, however, have the option to swipe up the screen and enter their passcode. But in the latest iOS 13.5 developer beta build, Apple has enabled the system to jump directly to the passcode-entry screen if Face ID detects a mask — or any similar object on your face. This skips the default Face ID screen as well as the “Swipe up to unlock” option.

Users including Robert Petersen have posted screenshots on Twitter to give a glimpse at the new addition.

 

Limited to developers initially
Initially, the feature is provided only to developers through the latest iOS 13.5 beta version. It is, however, expected that Apple would bring it to the public in the coming days.

The fresh change is welcomed by many users as it allows people to unlock their iPhone without removing their face mask. Some tricked solutions existed in the past to train Face ID to unlock an iPhone with a mask. However, Apple hasn't yet provided a native option. It is also, of course, not recommended to use an unofficial way for unlocking as it may eventually put your precious data at risk.

Having said that, the subtle change added to the developer beta still requires users to enter their passcode.

API to enable contact tracing through third-party apps
Alongside the update designed to ease unlocking, the new iOS 13.5 developer beta build includes an API that Apple and Google have developed in partnership to allow contact tracing apps curb the coronavirus spread globally. There is a dedicated setting to enable notifications through third-party contact tracing apps. Moreover, both tech giants are in plans to ultimately enable contact tracing intrinsically on Android and iOS devices.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Face ID, iOS 13.5, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Closer to Release, Spotted Again in Latest Beta Version: Report
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?

Related Stories

Apple to Make It Easier to Unlock Your iPhone While Wearing a Face Mask
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Today’s Launch
  3. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Be Closer to Release
  4. Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Today’s Launch
  5. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone With a Google Account
  6. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  7. Contact Tracing for Feature Phones in the Works: IT Minister R S Prasad
  8. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  9. Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Honor 9C, Honor 9A, and Honor 9S Budget Smartphones Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Developing a COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solution for Feature Phones: IT Minister R S Prasad
  2. Nokia 9 PureView Finally Receiving Android 10 Update in India, Brings April Security Patch
  3. Apple to Make It Easier to Unlock Your iPhone While Wearing a Face Mask
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Closer to Release, Spotted Again in Latest Beta Version: Report
  5. Facebook Hits Record 3 Billion Monthly Users Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
  6. Transformers Animated Prequel Movie Hires Toy Story 4 Director Josh Cooley: Report
  7. Nintendo Seen Extending Profit Streak as Housebound Consumers Switch On
  8. Oyo Said to Offload More Loss-Making Hotels Amid Pandemic
  9. TikTok Tops 2 Billion Downloads, India Accounts for Over 600 Million: Sensor Tower
  10. Indian DC Fans on Streaming Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com