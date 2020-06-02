Apple has released iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, and watchOS 6.2.6 with a patch that fixes the kernel security flaw used by the hacking team Unc0ver to allow jailbreaking even on the recent iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 versions. The jailbreak exploit was made public last week. It allowed Apple users to jailbreak their iPhone or iPad by installing from platforms such as AltStore and Cydia. Apple was speculated by the hacking team to take two to three weeks to patch the vulnerability. However, the Cupertino giant has brought the fix just in a week's time after the jailbreak flaw emerged online.

What's new in iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, watchOS 6.2.6

If you're expecting any new features, the iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, and watchOS 6.2.6 don't include anything surprising for you. However, Apple has clearly mentioned in the changelog that the new updates provide “important security updates” and are “recommended for all users.” The support page by the company also highlights that the new software releases address a memory consumption issue that would allow an application to “execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” Further, the lead developer in the Unc0ver team, who goes by a pseudonym Pwn20wnd, has noted in a tweet that the latest updates have patched the vulnerability that was used to enable jailbreaking earlier.

All this clearly confirms that the new iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS 6.2.6 updates are meant to block the recent jailbreaking exploit. It is, of course, quite important for Apple to restrict jailbreaking as the company projects its software offerings a step ahead in the competition chiefly when it comes to security.

How to download iOS.13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, watchOS 6.2.6

If you aren't in favour of jailbreaking, you should download iOS 13.5.1 on your iPhone or iPadOS 13.5.1 on your iPad. The latest iOS update is available for all iPhone and iPod touch models compatible with iOS 13, while the new iPadOS update is compatible with the iPad devices supporting iPadOS 13. We recommend you do it regardless, to avoid the security flaw.

You can check the availability of the update on your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad device by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure that your device has a sufficient amount of battery and is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

For Apple Watch users, there is the watchOS 6.2.6 update that is compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 and later. You can download the latest version by going to the My Watch tab on the Watch app available on your iOS device and then visiting General > Software Update. Alternatively, you can get the new update directly from your Apple Watch.

Apple has also fixed the kernel vulnerability issue on Mac machines through the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Supplemental Update, Security Update 2020-003 High Sierra. Similarly, Apple TV users have got tvOS 13.4.6 with an identical fix.

