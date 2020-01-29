Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 13.3.1 Released With Setting to Disable Location Tracking of U1 Chip; iPadOS 13.3.1 Debuts Too

iOS 13.3.1 Released With Setting to Disable Location Tracking of U1 Chip; iPadOS 13.3.1 Debuts Too

U1 Ultra Wideband chip is limited to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max so far and is used to provide an enhanced AirDrop experience.

By | Updated: 29 January 2020 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iOS 13.3.1 Released With Setting to Disable Location Tracking of U1 Chip; iPadOS 13.3.1 Debuts Too

iOS 13.3.1 update has been released for all iPhone models compatible with iOS 13

Highlights
  • iOS 13.3.1 brings a workaround to disable location-tracking of U1 chip
  • The new iOS update also fixes an issue related to Deep Fusion
  • iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 include various security fixes

Apple has released iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 as its latest software updates for the iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad devices. One of the most notable changes that iOS 13.3.1 brings is the ability to let users disable the location-tracking functionality of the U1 Ultra Wideband chip. A dedicated workaround is available to turn off location-tracking. The latest iOS update also fixes the issue related to the Deep Fusion mode that is limited to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. There are also various other bug fixes that are designed for both iPhone and iPad models compatible with the latest software updates.

What's new with iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1

As per the changelog provided by Apple, the iOS 13.3.1 update brings a setting to let users control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip. The chip is limited to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max so far and is used to provide an enhanced AirDrop experience. It is also believed to be leveraged for AirTags item trackers that Apple may introduce later this year to take on Bluetooth tracker manufacturer Tile. Meanwhile, the company faced some debate over applying an always-on nature for the U1 chip to track user location in the background.

The U1 chip works on the Ultra Wideband (UWB) radio technology to enable precise location and spatial awareness. But since it collects location data of the user in the background, it has encouraged criticism.

Through iOS 13.3.1, Apple has attempted to put the ongoing concerns pertaining to the U1 chip to rest and provided a setting to disable its location-tracking functionality. All you need to do is to visit the Settings app and then go to Privacy > Location Services > System Services > Networking & Wireless option. There, you'll find a switch that you can turn off to disable the use of location services by the U1 chip on your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro model.

ios 13 3 3 u1 chip location services gadgets 360 iOS 13.3.1 iOS

iOS 13.3.1 includes the setting to disable the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

 

It is worth pointing out that turning off the location-tracking functionality of the U1 chip will disable the use of location services to enhance Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections on your iPhone. You'll also not receive the enhanced AirDrop experience that Apple brought through the iOS 13.1 update in September 2019.

Besides a setting to limit the U1 chip, the iOS 13.3.1 update fixes an issue related to Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode. The new software update also addresses the issue that could bring a momentary delay in editing a Deep Fusion photo on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Further, the update resolves the issue related to the Mail app that could case remote images to load even when the Load Remote Images setting is disabled.

The iOS update also improves FaceTime calling by addressing the issue that could bring the rear-facing ultra-wide camera in use instead of the wide camera. Apple has also resolved a problem related to push notifications and addressed the CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound in phone calls. Furthermore, the update brings support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod that is entering India soon with a price tag of Rs. 19,900.

Just like iOS 13.3.1, the iPadOS 13.3.1 also has fixes related to Communication Limits, push notifications, and the Mail app. The iPad-focussed update also resolves the issue that could cause multiple undo dialogues to appear in the Mail app. Moreover, there is the support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod.

The security content included in the new iOS and iPadOS updates has been detailed through a dedicated support page. There are fixes for various vulnerabilities and security loopholes.

How to download iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1

The iOS 13.3.1 is available for all the iPhone and iPod touch models compatible with iOS 13. Similarly, iPadOS 13.3.1 is compatible with iPad devices compatible with iPadOS 13.

ios 13 3 1 update screenshots gadgets 360 iOS 13.3.1 iOS Apple

iOS 13.3.1 is available for download on compatible devices

 

You can check the availability of the latest iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad device by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure that your device has sufficient amount of battery and is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Insanely good battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • 64GB isn’t enough storage for a Pro device
  • No PiP or other features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3969mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 1242x2688 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, iOS, iPadOS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, U1 Ultra Wideband, Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Travelex Says UK Money Transfer and Wire Services Back Online After Hack
Huawei Granted Limited 5G Role in the UK by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Defying Trump
iOS 13.3.1 Released With Setting to Disable Location Tracking of U1 Chip; iPadOS 13.3.1 Debuts Too
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth Responds to Xiaomi India Chief's Copy-Cat Barb
  2. India vs New Zealand Third T20I Match Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Apple Reveals HomePod Smart Speaker Price in India, Sales to Start Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
  5. Motorola Seems to Have 'Blackjack' Phone in the Works
  6. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  7. Realme Teases New Realme C-Series Phone Launch in India Tomorrow
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 Set to Launch in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Nokia 'Original' Series Phone and 3 Smartphones Rumoured for MWC 2020
  10. Data Privacy Day: What It Is and How You Can Stay Secure
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Granted Limited 5G Role in the UK by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Defying Trump
  2. iOS 13.3.1 Released With Setting to Disable Location Tracking of U1 Chip; iPadOS 13.3.1 Debuts Too
  3. Travelex Says UK Money Transfer and Wire Services Back Online After Hack
  4. Apple Planning to Make 6 Million iPhone SE 2 Units in Early 2020: Report
  5. Amazon-Owned Ring App Sending User Data to Third Parties: EFF
  6. India vs New Zealand Third T20I Cricket Match Today: How to Watch Live, Follow Scores Online
  7. Realme C-Series Phone Launch Teased in India, Realme C3 and Realme C3s Expected
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Start Receiving One UI 2.0 Android 10 Update: Report
  9. Apple HomePod Price in India Revealed, Set to Go on Sale 'Soon'
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Official-Looking Renders, Expected Price, Full Specifications Leaked Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.